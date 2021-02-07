The weariness of COVID-19 is teaching us a new kind of love. In the past, Valentine’s Day was associated with romance — red roses, chocolate, maybe dinner in a nice place. Now we have different needs, different worries, and different irritations. A celebration of romance seems hard. But, there’s another way to look at love — it’s called celebrating our inter-harmony.
Biblical stories emphasize how much we as humans need each other. In Genesis, the book of beginnings, we learn that the first man was “lonely,” and that God decided to make a woman to be his partner in life. We could call that the first experience of inter-harmony.
In the teachings of Jesus, there is the directive that man and woman should “cleave to each other.” Saint Paul uses a metaphor of the body to talk about the fact that “all parts are necessary” to form inter-harmony.
What COVID-19 keeps teaching us is that we need each other. It’s not just a matter of wearing masks, but of knowing that our health and our very lives are dependent on others. We just can’t do it “on our own.”
That goes against the Wyoming way. As I was taught by television, “The Lone Ranger” was the ideal. Here was a hero who only needed his horse and one sidekick, Tonto.
But my brother-in-law is a more realistic model. By life, his example helps me understand. You see, Ed lost two wives and lives in an apartment alone. The only way he gets groceries in Stockholm is to drive his car to his daughter’s house (because she doesn’t drive) and to pick her up so she can buy food, which they take home together. Alone, a widower and a want to-be nurse, they cannot make it. But sharing concern… and driving helps.
The new kind of love teaches us to remember that simply being together is part of our DNA, like sharing our grief, our joys, our aspirations.
We were not created to be “alone.”
But, COVID-19 keeps saying, “Be careful!”… how you love someone may scar their lungs, if not their life.
In listening to this new “love,” we can see the signs around us, like “kindness and courage and optimism are contagious, too.’
We can look at all kinds of animals who practice interdependence, or inter-harmony.
Wolves, for example, put the lagging “elders” in the middle of the pack so they will not fall victim to aggressive prey. And remember, of course, that penguins, honoring two different genders, father and mother, because they share one egg.
Inter-harmony is what the web of life is all about. It is in our DNA teaching us how to survive. And, it is teaching us, even on Valentine’s Day,
that we need each other, still.
ALL I NEEDED TO KNOW I LEARNED FROM MY DOG!
It doesn’t matter what you’re doing, love is just there.
It doesn’t matter what you have done, love is just there.
It doesn’t matter if you’ve been mad, love will come back again.
It doesn’t matter what you say, a dog trusts that you’re doing something for the right reasons … and that makes everything all right.
It doesn’t matter how complicated we humans are ,a dog makes love simple — a look with big brown eyes, a wanting to be near, a cheering wag.
It doesn’t matter what your conditions are, a dog’s love is unconditional … always.
As a dog knows, we are created for inter-harmony We need each other ... just to be alive.
St. Paul learned what dogs innately know: “Love is patient and kind. Love is not irritable or resentful. Love does not boast.
So, faith, hope, and love abide … but the greatest of these is love.”
I Corinthians 13:1-13, passim. (A New Love 2/3/21)