Liz Cheney and Harriet Hageman are former allies whose careers are moving in opposite directions, thanks to former President Donald Trump.

Hageman walloped the three-term congresswoman by nearly 40 percentage points in the Republican primary, slamming the door shut on Cheney’s political future in Wyoming.

The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

