“All his life he tried to be a good person. Many times, however, he failed. For after all, he was only human. He wasn’t a dog.”
—Charles M. Schultz
Dogs have always been an integral part of my life. When I was about 9 months old and living in Green River, my dad decided that our family needed a dog. Shortly thereafter, he brought home a wee terrier puppy named Tippy. The puppy quickly became my fabulous friend and cohort.
Tippy was an energetic, gentle and gregarious little fellow who, to paraphrase Will Rogers, never met a person he didn’t like. He fully enjoyed the company of all humans, old or young, big or small, male or female.
If Green River had a leash law then it must not have been enforced as dogs were allowed to run free througout the community. Large and uninhabited chunks of Sweetwater County became our playground. Tippy and I did our best to keep each other out of trouble.
For example, when I was about 6, my grandpa, Tippy and I were hiking into the back country and I was very hot and thirsty. Tippy and I discovered a small pond and I got down on my belly to get a drink when I noticed that Tippy (who was also thirsty) would not touch the water. I then noticed that a small dead critter was floating in the pond. I decided that I should get a drink elsewhere.
When I was about 7 years old I was playing in my front yard when I watched a police officer park his car in front of our house (something no one ever wants to see). The policeman exited his car and politely asked me if I had a dog. I promptly told him that I had a dog named Tippy. The officer then said that someone had reported that my dog was tormenting some children down by the school playground. I was taken aback by his comments. I had never known Tippy to bite or even growl at someone.
A few minutes later, Tippy ran into our front yard and warmly greeted the officer. After briefly interacting with Tippy, the police officer concluded that Tippy could not be the dog he was pursuing for two reasons. Tippy was far too friendly and a small dog like Tippy could not have traveled from the school playground to our house in such a short time. The police officer apologized for interrupting my day, got back in his car and drove away.
When I was was about 8, Tippy began to spend a lot more time with Grandpa. Grandpa’s house was only about five blocks away from my house so Tippy could easily travel between “his” two homes.
Tippy particularly enjoyed letting Grandpa drive him around in an old Chevy pickup. When I was about 9, Grandpa told me that Tippy had befriended a young pronghorn buck. Don’t get me wrong, I loved and trusted my grandfather, but that was something that I had to see with my own eyes to believe.
It was about a month later when I was riding with Grandpa in a remote area between Rock Springs and Green River. Tippy was joyfully riding in the bed of the Chevy when he began to bark with enthusiasm. I then saw a young pronghorn buck and he was running straight at the truck!
Grandpa came to a complete stop and Tippy jumped out of the old Chevy. Tippy and the young pronghorn quickly greeted each other and began to frolic in the sagebrush covered terrain. It was very difficult for Tippy to keep up with the pronghorn (who could run at speeds of up to 60 mph), but he did his best. After awhile, Tippy was tuckered out and he returned to the truck. The pronghorn buck watched us drive away, after which he trotted back to his herd. What a remarkable experience it was to watch a dog and pronghorn so enjoy each other’s company.
My dad was transferred to Cheyenne when I was 10 and I knew that Tippy should stay with Grandpa. Cheyenne enforced a leash law and Tippy was accustomed to a back yard that was measured in terms of square miles. It was a sad day when I said goodbye to my little friend.
Grandpa and Tippy continued to enjoy exploring southwest Wyoming together. After a few more years, Tippy slowed down and began having difficulty walking and breathing. Tippy was about 12 years old when he passed. Agnes Sligh Turnbull correctly wrote that, “Dogs’ lives are too short. Their only fault really.”
If you have the time, resources and opportunity, please do not hesitate to invite a dog into your home and heart.