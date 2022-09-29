You know the party’s over when the hummingbirds suddenly disappear.

They know what’s coming. For several weeks now they’ve been on their way to Central America, where some guy like me has a bunch of feeders waiting for them.

Dave Simpson was a newsman for four decades working as a reporter, editor, publisher and columnist. He lives in Cheyenne. He can be reached at davesimpson145@hotmail.com.

