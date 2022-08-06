As a veteran of both Iraq and Afghanistan, I found out recently about a broadly supported bill that would expand Veterans Administration health care to vets who have physical ailments linked to burn pit was voted down after passing in June.

The bill was known as the PACT Act. For older veterans who may not know, burn pits were operated in Iraq and Afghanistan for sanitation on bases there, and they are slowly becoming the post 9/11 agent orange.

