As a veteran of both Iraq and Afghanistan, I found out recently about a broadly supported bill that would expand Veterans Administration health care to vets who have physical ailments linked to burn pit was voted down after passing in June.
The bill was known as the PACT Act. For older veterans who may not know, burn pits were operated in Iraq and Afghanistan for sanitation on bases there, and they are slowly becoming the post 9/11 agent orange.
The effects of these pits can cause broad symptoms from respiratory difficulties to skin diseases. However, the main dioxin that was released was TCDD, which also is in agent orange and has been linked to different serious illnesses and cancers, mostly lung cancer.
Back to the problem at hand, this bill didn't have any fluff. All the bill did was provide more money to the VA to specifically treat veterans who have these diseases caused from the burn pits we operated in theater.
When the bill was voted on in June, it passed both the Senate and House with comfortable margins. The bill then had to go back to the Senate after a procedural error that needed to be voted on again.
The curious thing I can't wrap my head around is that our freedom-loving, military-loving, veteran-loving U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis voted “no” on a bill that hadn't changed.
I'll give John some credit, he did vote to advance the bill in June. However, Cynthia voted no both times. It seemed to be that Cynthia only gives veterans in the state lip-service, and then when the rubber meets the road in D.C., tells us to hit the road, because I haven't found one time she has voted in our favor.
As for John, voting no on a bill that hasn't changed, that he originally voted “yes” on, seems to be that he cares more about the political games in D.C. then he does about veteran lives.
One thing I am sick and tired of is members of Congress telling me and those in my community — to our faces — that they support and are thankful to us. Only then they turn around and vote to let veterans die in the street. And make no mistake, this is exactly what our senators have done in voting against this bill.
Veterans have gone homeless from the medical bills associated with these diseases and I have had friends who have died and lived miserably before they died because of a lack of treatment.
I know it may only be a matter of time before I also share the same fate, along with your sons and daughters, nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters who fought the war against terrorism.
The people of the great state of Wyoming should be livid at this blatant spit in the face of veterans, and veterans of the state should be livid of the conduct of our senators when it comes to veterans.
I know my fellow Wyomingites are tired of those in the swamp, but it looks like our senators are certified swamp people.
If you want to share your thoughts on their conduct when it comes to veterans, contact them: Sen. John Barrasso at 202-224-6441 and Sen. Cynthia Lummis at 202-224-3424.