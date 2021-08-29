The last time the Wyoming Legislature drew its district boundaries was 10 years ago when a bunch of prisoners who couldn’t even vote helped save the jobs of two incumbent state senators.
That’s not how redistricting is supposed to work. It’s an egregious example of gerrymandering, the art of manipulating electoral boundaries and carving up constituencies to gain political advantage.
It’s also a good reminder that as the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee begins to work on its latest redistricting plan, the public must keep a keen eye on the endeavor. Fair elections are at stake.
In 2011, it appeared Republican lawmakers Curt Meier of LaGrange and Wayne Johnson of Cheyenne would be placed in the same Senate district, forcing a face-off in the next primary. At least one would lose his seat to redrawn lines.
But Meier presented a plan: If the boundaries for Johnson’s Senate District 6 could be changed to snake up the Wyoming-Nebraska border for 60 miles and include the sizable population of the medium-security prison in Torrington, he and Johnson could stay in separate districts.
His “fix” didn’t pass the smell test for many lawmakers, but it was ultimately approved by the Legislature and both men were re-elected. Meier is now state treasurer. Johnson, who did not seek another term in 2016, died in 2020.
Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, co-chairman of the Corporations Committee, doesn’t want to see any allegations of gerrymandering “or really weird squiggly lines (drawn) to protect anyone,” he said during an Equality State Policy Center online forum.
Census numbers illustrate that Wyoming’s population continues to shift away from rural areas into the state’s relatively few towns and cities. The Legislature’s House and Senate districts must reflect those changes. Each is allowed a deviation of only plus or minus 5% of the average district’s population.
Before a federal court threw it out in 1992, each of the 23 counties was entitled to a certain number of House and Senate districts based upon its share of the population. Multiple legislators could be chosen to represent a district. That system was scrapped in favor of distinct, single-member districts.
The Legislature is expected to retain its policy of having two House districts “nested” inside each Senate district. The House has 60 members and the Senate has 30, although Zwonitzer said he’ll offer a plan to reduce the numbers to 52 and 26.
At that size, he said, district boundaries “could be drawn almost perfectly along county lines.” But it’s difficult to imagine incumbents who have the final say would be willing to adopt a plan that axes a dozen seats.
“I have to have enough legislators who will vote for the plan,” Zwonitzer admitted. “So that’s the conundrum.”
The committee will begin dividing the state into regions for redistricting at its Sheridan meeting this week. In addition to a district’s population numbers, geography and “commonalities” — the characteristics that tie people together — will be considered, along with raw district headcounts.
So it’s important that whenever the Legislature approves squiggly lines on the state map, it can justify its work to judges. It won’t benefit Wyoming if lawmakers spend the next several months crafting a redistricting map that is overturned in court.
The committee may offer two or three alternative plans for lawmakers to consider when the measure is presented to the entire Legislature.
“If we just say ‘take it or leave it,’ that’s a pretty big risk,” Zwonitzer said. “We don’t want to see a lot of amendments on the floor, because that’s when bad things can happen.”
One of the worst would be if a plan hatched by the Wyoming GOP’s Redistricting Committee gets any traction. Two members floated it by the Joint Corporations panel last week.
Carbon County GOP Chairman Joey Correnti and his Sheridan County counterpart, Bryan Miller, said the number of state senators should be decreased from 30 to 23 — one from each county.
The U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly rejected as unconstitutional county-based plans that create huge district-to-district population — and thus political representation — disparities. If adopted, the Wyoming GOP’s scheme would give Niobrara County — which has fewer than 2,500 residents — equal political power to Laramie County with its 100,000-plus population.
“This falls apart on its face, and why do you waste our time with this?” a frustrated Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, asked during the meeting. “Why do you waste our time with this? Just stop.”
Wyoming League of Women Voters’ lobbyist Marguerite Herman said that without the proper balance in a district’s population, “representative government isn’t going to work.”
Herman said while Case attempted to spike the Republican Party’s argument for more rural representation, “I don’t know if the conversation is dead yet.”
I’m sure it’s not, and that scares me. The Wyoming GOP’s extreme right-wing leadership isn’t satisfied that Republicans hold 28 of 30 Senate seats. Might as well see if they can comb out some “Republican in name only” city slickers and put in their own kind.
It would be an asinine abuse of power.