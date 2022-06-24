Donald Trump doesn’t need a Wyoming secretary of state on his side if he runs for president again.
It’s not as if having an ally in charge of elections would give him a bigger advantage than he already has in the Equality State, where 70% of ballots were cast for Trump in 2020.
There’s no reason for Trump’s supporters here to waste their breath reciting the former president’s lie that Joe Biden and the Democrats stole the election in at least five swing states.
There is no credible evidence that massive voter fraud changed the results in any state Biden won. Tens of thousands of dead people did not vote, millions of ballots were not stashed in trucks or buildings, no hacked foreign-made machines magically flipped Trump votes to Biden.
But when you win the state by more than 120,000 votes, as Trump did in 2020, the Wyoming Republican Party should find it nearly impossible to convince anyone the state can’t be trusted to count votes fairly. Yet not only do many people swear it’s true, it’s an issue that two of the four GOP secretary of state candidates are banking on to win.
Rep. Chuck Gray (R-Casper) and Centennial geologist Mark Armstrong are competing to let Trump voters know they have his back. Armstrong has embraced the ex-president’s hatred of absentee voting and wants to heavily restrict it in Wyoming; Gray is offering free showings of a widely debunked Trump propaganda film at campaign events.
The other two GOP candidates are state Sens. Dan Dockstader of Afton and Tara Nethercott of Cheyenne. No Democrats filed for the office, so they won’t be “stealing” it.
If any state has no election integrity problems, it’s Wyoming. Republican Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, who decided not to run for re-election, said voting machines used in 2020 were more secure and sophisticated than any in Wyoming’s history. That’s not simply a matter of faith; state law requires county-level post-election audits.
Nethercott, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is the candidate who most aligns with the way Buchanan runs his office and doesn’t doubt the security of the system.
Senate President Dockstader called Wyoming’s 2020 elections “for the most part secure,” though there’s “always room for improvement.”
When WyoFile asked Gray if the 2020 elections in Wyoming were fair, he responded, “The answer to that is … there’s tremendous problems.”
According to Gray, ballot drop boxes are the culprit. They also happen to be at the core of the, ahem, “documentary” he’s been pushing, Dinesh D’Souza’s “2000 Mules,” which Gray calls “extremely relevant for the preservation of our republic and for the secretary of state race.”
The secure boxes enabled many Wyoming voters to be certain their absentee ballots were delivered after government buildings had closed for the day, or without having to enter a county clerk’s office during the COVID-19 pandemic. Allowing people to drop off others’ ballots is legal in Wyoming, but a failed Senate bill last year tried to restrict the practice with no evidence it’s ever been abused.
Gray makes a popular process that increases voter access sound sinister. “‘2000 Mules’ clearly demonstrated how the woke, big tech left has stolen elections with ballot drop boxes,” he said.
The film does nothing of the sort. The conservative group True the Vote said it used digital device location-tracking data to show that thousands of individuals (the eponymous “2,000 mules”) supposedly stuffed drop boxes with stacks of completed ballots in 2020.
Numerous fact-checkers have found many of the film’s claims dubious at best, and others flat-out wrong.
Armstrong criticized absentee ballots, which 46% of Wyoming voters used in 2020.
“That any qualified [registered] voter can vote absentee opens the door to fraud,” Armstrong said, adding absentee voting should only be allowed for those with a “reasonable explanation,” such as military service.
The Wyoming Republican Party passed a resolution to ban any form of mail-in balloting, curb-side voting and ballot drop boxes, and restrict absentee voting.
Let’s not forget the Voter ID bill that Gray championed for years before finally seeing it become law in 2021. While residents have always needed to show valid ID to register to vote, Gray’s bill requires them to also produce such documents at the polls.
Last April, former State Rep. Charles Pelkey (D-Laramie) sued the state, claiming the additional ID requirement is a violation of the Wyoming Constitution, which enumerates suffrage as fundamental.
Gray said voter integrity is paramount and called Pelkey’s lawsuit “frivolous.”
For the past 40 years, the conservative Heritage Foundation has maintained a voter fraud database for all 50 states. There have been only four convictions in Wyoming: an Evansville couple, a Casper woman, and a man who moved to the state from Alaska, where he had lost his voting rights.
All were Republicans. None affected the outcome of a single election. Thanks to Gray, we’ve stopped this huge crime wave in its tracks. Whether the candidate brings the same kind of law-and-order measure to protect us from drop boxes, of course, will be up to voters.
Remember to bring your ID.