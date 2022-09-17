The Conversation bug

Most Americans may not appreciate the central role that private railroads play in supporting the U.S. economy and their everyday lives. Recent fears of a railroad strike may have changed that.

After 20 straight hours of negotiations, brokered by President Joe Biden, U.S. railroads on Thursday, reached a tentative agreement with their unions to avert a devastating strike that had the potential to grind freight rail activity to a halt, worsen already sky-high inflation and drive the economy into a recession.

Jason Miller is associate professor of supply chain management at Michigan State University. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article at https://tinyurl.com/2nket48v.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus