Living in Laramie has many blessings. Those blessings are reasons for good companies and good people to move to Laramie. Here is what I would write to a big-city chief executive officer who may be ready to move their business.
Dear CEO:
I’ll be brief as you may be tired even at the start of a long day. You endured an hour of stop and go traffic on your way to work, your chest is tight from the smog, and your blood pressure is elevated from dodging panhandlers on the walk from your costly parking space to the office.
I know these things because I’ve lived or worked in those major cities, in New York, D.C., Portland, Seattle, San Diego, San Francisco, Denver, Minneapolis, and Salt Lake City. I’m writing to you because it is time for you to improve your business and your physical and mental health by leaving those big metro areas and moving your business to Laramie, Wyoming.
Is that a profitable proposition? You are in business to make money as well as do good. Your profit is revenue minus costs. Your costs include labor, business taxes, and office rents. Personal taxes and personal housing costs significantly affect the salaries and wages you must pay to keep good employees. How do those costs in a major city compare to Laramie? As an example, compare San Francisco (SF) to Laramie (L):
Senior software engineer salary: $180,000 SF, $90,000 L.
State corporate tax up to 8.84% SF, none L.
City gross receipts tax up to 0.65% SF, none L.
City payroll tax 0.38% SF, none L.
Office rent $60 per square foot per year SF, $12 per square foot per year L.
State personal income tax up to 13.3% SF, none L.
State personal payroll tax 1% SF, none L.
Apartment rent: $3,000 SF, $750 L.
Why Wyoming? Wyoming is one of the few states with no personal or business income taxes. We have the lowest population of any state and vast natural beauty and resources. Our climate is cool and pleasant compared to many states, while not as cold as Montana or North Dakota.
Why Laramie? What distinguishes Laramie from other Wyoming cities is the University of Wyoming, bringing tremendous diversity and intellectual capital to our community. Laramie has people from dozens of countries. In our politics we are both Democrats and Republicans, working together. Because of the university we have more artists, bookstores, events, and restaurants than a typical mid-size city. You can leave your home anywhere in Laramie and 20 minutes later be in your seat for a classical music performance or a play, and pay less for that seat than you would pay for parking in a big city.
Laramie is in a wide valley between the Laramie Range and the Snowy Range, along the Laramie river and Interstate 80. The air is clearer here, the sky bluer, and you can see further. If it takes your breath away that’s our altitude, 7,200 feet.
Laramie is in Albany County, 39,000 people in 4,309 square miles. Our county is the size of Delaware, Rhode Island, and D.C. combined, which together have 2.7 million people, 70 times as many people per square mile. We have room to grow for the next century without overcrowding.
Are there things to adapt to? Of course. Denver is the nearest international airport, about three hours away. Snow closes the freeways occasionally in the winter. The wind blows a lot, and is becoming a major energy resource here.
Having owned a business in four other states, I can tell you that doing business in Wyoming is the easiest and most straightforward of them all. Our state, local, and university economic development staff are very helpful. Laramie has an active startup culture with business plan competitions, hackathons, and incubators.
Clean air, low cost of living, low crime, low taxes, good schools, a fine university, a diverse community, plenty of outdoors activities, and lots of local talent. We call it “Laradise.” Join us.