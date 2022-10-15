Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan

Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan

Syndicated columnists

Two courtroom dramas unfolded this week in the U.S., both the result of America’s gun obsession. In Florida, jurors recommended Nikolas Cruz be sentenced to life imprisonment without parole. Cruz murdered 17 students and staff at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018. Meanwhile, a Connecticut jury decided on financial penalties for conspiracy peddler Alex Jones, who was found guilty of defamation.

Jones long claimed that the Dec. 14, 2012, massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School was staged, and that some of the grieving parents were actually “crisis actors,” reading government-provided scripts in a false flag operation mounted to justify gun confiscation. The jury awarded eight families and one FBI agent in the suit a stunning sum of almost $1 billion. Outside these courtrooms, the cycle of gun violence continues, as Americans amass an unprecedented private arsenal estimated at close to 400 million firearms — more guns than people.

Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan, along with David Goodman, are co-authors of The New York Times best-seller “Democracy Now!: 20 Years Covering the Movements Changing America.”

