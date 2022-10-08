Elon Musk is about to pollute the country’s discourse, and there’s nothing anyone can do to stop him.

This is the alarm going up about the eccentric billionaire’s on-again, off-again, on-again-if-it-looks-like-a-Delaware-court-is-going-to-insist-on-it acquisition of Twitter.

Rich Lowry is a syndicated columnist. Follow him on Twitter @RichLowry.

