I am writing this letter to bring a piece of legislation to your attention that could have a profound effect on your family in coming years.
House Bill 0063 (HB0063) has been drafted to consolidate early childhood programs in our state. The intent of the legislation is to provide a governance structure that focuses on all aspects of early childhood care and education. On the surface, this is a great thing for our state and I personally salute the focus on early childhood and agree that we need one unified early childhood system, instead of a fragmented system that is housed throughout 4 different departments.
You may or may not have heard about all the praise for this bill and the benefits it can have for your families. In fact, there are some elements of the bill that can help providers to improve service quality and opportunity for our families. The ability to provide more education to families about access to quality care and the ability for providers to access more professional development are the two biggest selling points that I have personally been involved with as a member of the Early Childhood State Advisory Committee and am behind 100%.
Unfortunately, there is one major flaw with the legislation that can cause harm to our kids, our families, our program, our community, and our state. If passed, this legislation will give the Wyoming Department of Education, and the Superintendent of Public Instruction specifically, the ability to choose to take away our contracts for serving children with disabilities (although the WDE denies this will happen, the ability will be there moving forward). Losing these contracts will be detrimental to our program and could require school districts to take over, which will result in one of two things to happen.
1. Preschool children will go to the school district. Costs for caring for infants and toddlers will increase by at least 40% maybe upwards of 50%. Specifically, at DPDC we would be looking at infant tuition to be an additional $380/month.
2. Private providers may no longer have a viable business if there are not enough families who can afford care and will be forced to close.
Either way, the effects to families will be devastating. I understand how expensive child care is, and the concept of increasing tuition this drastically will make access to child care impossible for so many. Even for those who can “afford” it, the availability may not be there. If there is one thing COVID has taught us, it is the importance of child care, especially for essential services personnel.
You can help. You can familiarize yourself with the legislation (Bill Detail (wyoleg.gov)) and you can contact your legislators to tell them how this will impact your family. You can encourage them to vote against the legislation. Please know, if this bill does not pass, the state will still continue work in a positive direction for our families, but it will be a slower process. There is an easy way to do this by clicking the link below.
State of Wyoming Legislature (wyoleg.gov)
When you click the link, you will need to input a bit of information that is required and select your legislators. The legislators in our community are:
Albany County:
Senate District 9: Senator Rothfuss
Senate District 10: Senator Furphy
House District 13: Representative Connolly
House District 14: Representative Sherwood
House District 45: Representative Provenza
House District 46: Representative Andrew
House District 47: Representative Paxton
Then you can select the button to oppose the bill and write a brief description as to why, for example: “the results of this legislation could close my child care center” or “if school districts take over preschool services, the cost for infant child care will be unaffordable to my family”. Please use your own words to voice your concerns.
With that said, if you happen to have a direct contact with one of the legislators, by all means, feel free to contact them directly through a phone call or email. Their contact information can be located here:
Senators: Wyoming Legislators (wyoleg.gov)
Representatives: Wyoming Legislators (wyoleg.gov)
The continued accessibility and availability of child care in our state stands in the balance of this legislation. Even though WDE continues to deny that they intend to cancel our contracts, the fact of the matter is, if this legislation passes, the opportunity is there. It is only a matter of time. I am happy to answer any additional questions or provide further information to you regarding this matter. We need your help! Please forward this information to others in the community who may be interested in this topic.