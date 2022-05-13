Wyoming anti-abortion activists view the Legislature’s passage of a “trigger ban” law — which goes into effect if Roe v. Wade is overturned this year — as the best way to end the procedure in the state.
A leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that signals a majority of justices want to let individual states decide the issue has seemingly put Wyoming on the fast track toward the “right-to-life” movement’s ultimate goal.
But it may not work out that way. In fact, a state constitutional amendment on health care passed by voters a decade ago could potentially prevent the ban’s implementation in Wyoming, or at least delay it until the courts decide whether it applies to abortion.
Adding a provision to the Wyoming Constitution that “each competent adult shall have the right to make his or her own health care decisions” was the work of opponents of the Affordable Care Act, or “Obamacare.” They had only one purpose in mind: Give residents the freedom to opt out of government health care.
In 2012, some 77% of voters supported the amendment. I doubt if any on the winning side ever considered it might potentially be used to affirm Wyoming women’s right to make their own reproductive health care decisions.
It’s not a clear-cut issue. Article 1, Section 38 states that “the state of Wyoming shall act to preserve these rights from undue governmental infringement.” That should be a point for the “pro-choice” side, which I belong to.
But it also says the Legislature “may determine reasonable and necessary restrictions on the rights granted under this section to protect the health and general welfare of the people or to accomplish the other purposes set forth in the Wyoming Constitution.” Reasonable and necessary restrictions? I’m not a lawyer, but it seems open to interpretation.
When she debated the trigger ban on the House floor, its sponsor, Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, pointedly declared “abortion is not health care.”
That view isn’t shared by the 57,000-member American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, which should know. “The fact is, abortion is an essential component of women’s health care,” according to the group’s website. “Abortion care is included in medical training, clinical practice and continuing medical education.”
The right-to-life movement has been doggedly determined since Roe was decided in 1973 to overturn federal law. In Wyoming there has been no long-lasting, grassroots pro-choice movement. Voters in 1994 overwhelmingly rejected a state ban on abortion, 60% to 40%, but that victory has been largely forgotten in recent years.
The Wyoming Legislature rejected every single attempt to weaken state abortion laws between 1989 and 2017. Since then, there has been a steady erosion of abortion rights, including passage of a law that bans all abortions after a fetus is able to survive outside of the mother’s womb — generally 24 to 28 weeks — and restricts state funding.
Breitweiser said the court’s draft opinion has resulted in “a phenomenal” amount of donations to her group. There have also been marches in some cities, including Jackson and Laramie.
“To see this [seemingly] unequivocal, outright repeal of Roe is just a gut punch,” Breitweiser said.
The only Wyoming clinic is in Jackson and performed 91 abortions in Wyoming in 2020. Wyoming patients obtained 414 abortions in Colorado last year.
Colorado is the only state in our region that has a law protecting legal access to abortion, so Wyoming women will continue to travel there.
Most women who have abortions in Wyoming use pills that can be ordered through the mail with a doctor’s referral, which can be obtained in a telehealth consultation.
Abortion pills remain legal, for now, but Breitweiser said women should take nothing for granted.
It’s most likely anti-abortion lawmakers will try to end the exceptions for rape, incest and to protect a woman’s life (or keep her from serious harm) that were added late to the trigger ban bill by the Senate, Breitweiser said.
These exceptions passed by a single vote, and would have failed if opponent Sen. Troy McKeown, R-Gillette, hadn’t been excused that day. The House concurred to the changes this time, but may not in a future session.
“It’s time to really wake up about this year’s elections — we need to be visible, vocal and voting,” Breitweiser reminded pro-choice advocates. The candidate filing period, she noted, is from May 12-27.
“Make sure you vote for people who share your values regarding women’s bodily autonomy,” Breitweiser added. “And keeping the government out of our business and our health care.”
I think the extreme-right made a huge miscalculation about the impact of overturning Roe right before the midterm congressional elections, politicizing the high court’s decision. It could torpedo the national “red tsunami” that many pundits predict is a certainty.
Breitweiser advised pro-choice Wyoming Republican lawmakers not to be intimidated by their far-right colleagues.
“Legislators say, ‘My constituents all want this [abortion] ban,’” Breitweiser said.
“[Republican legislators] tell you that you’ve got to vote for this stuff or you’re going to get primaried,” she said. “Well, guess what? You’re probably going to get primaried anyway. So vote your conscience.”