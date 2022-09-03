I’ve spent countless hours since the late 1970s listening to lawmakers wrangle over how much to spend on K-12 schools. The rhetoric rarely changed much, and neither did the predictable outcomes: When the Legislature fails to meet students’ needs, school districts and the Wyoming Education Association ask courts to intervene.

Last month, the WEA sued the state again. As they say, the only thing harder than learning from experience is … not learning from experience. More than four decades on, the Wyoming Legislature still insists on doing things the hard way. At least they’re consistent.

The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

