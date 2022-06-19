When I was in my last year of high school, my father lost his job. He had one daughter already in college, one who would go soon and a son who was four years away from college.
The company where our father worked was sold and the new owners wanted new management. After 30 faithful years, our father had to look for a job with financial and age problems.
But he was resilient and moved our family to Chicago, where he finally found a job.
Such is the strength of a father’s love.
When I was a pastor, I knew another dad who was strong. His wife had extreme difficulty in labor and the doctor came to this father and said: “Your wife and your unborn child are both in distress. Right now, you must choose which one to save.”
This dad had to make the impossible choice because life required it of him. He chose his wife, and after she was safe his son was miraculously born.
Such is the strength of persistent love.
I think about fathers at this time of year because, too often, they get a bad rap.
There are hero fathers who make headlines and ones who quietly do the best things on ordinary days. Most of the fathers who have crossed my path are willing to do tireless work to protect their families.
Like a wildlife biologist who has to spend nights in the field and days at his computer desk studying and protecting the lives of species in the wild. Then, this biologist goes home to care for his family with the same persistent commitment to life. He used to go fishing, but now he chooses to play with his son.
Such is the strength of life-giving love.
And I know a father in the Bible who had to be patient with his two sons.
One ran away and spent his fortune. One stayed home and took care of the place. But the father had to love both sons. One was prodigal, a spendthrift, and one was self-righteous and full of envy.
This father wasn’t swayed by their conflict. He knew he had to care for his whole family.
Such is the strength of holy love.
This Father’s Day, perhaps we can honor all those who do heroic deeds and all those who do their simple chores, all those who do backbreaking work and all those who sit at computer screens, those who survive despair and all those who cannot sleep at night. These fathers just do what needs to be done.
Such is the strength of their resilient love.
When I was young, my dad would take us to the park to get out of mother’s way. He persistently chose to spend time with us instead of with his friends.
On one walk, a respite for our mom, it was very cold. When we went to Washington Park, we walked around the lake, but our family dog ran out on the ice and fell in. Dad went to save her and he also fell in. Cold and wet, he just persisted until we got home.
Such is the strength of courageous love.
This Father’s Day, maybe we can remember this sign in a local church: “To the world you are a father. But, to your family, you are the world.”