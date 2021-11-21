“Gratitude is a powerful catalyst for happiness. It’s the spark that lights a fire of joy in your soul.”
— Amy Collette
I confess that the pandemic has reminded me I take far too many of God’s abundant blessings for granted. Why do we mortals have a tendency to not appreciate so many of the precious daily gifts we have been given until after they are taken away?
For example, in the old days (i.e. before March 2020) masks were uncommon. Much of my nonverbal communication happens by and through my facial expressions, most often in the form of a smile. Joseph Addison correctly wrote, “What sunshine is to flowers, smiles are to humanity.”
Masks have robbed me of a vital form of communication. I look forward to the day when we no longer have to conceal our smiles.
Another gift that I took for granted is my routine Sunday travel to our nearby chapel so I can attend and participate in church services. For many months, members of our church conducted Sunday services from our homes with attendance being limited to only immediate family.
For the majority of my life I have been a youth Sunday school teacher. At the time the pandemic struck, my wife and I were teaching the 11- and 12-year-old class. Oh, how I missed the intense, bright eyes and smiling faces of my young Sunday school students.
Prior to March 2020, the thought of not being allowed to go to church never entered my mind!
My attorney brain thought in terms of legal rights under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The pandemic taught me about the significant difference between legal rights and the biological danger imposed upon us by a deadly microscopic virus. All of my state and federal constitutional rights are quite meaningless if I am dead.
I am delighted to report that I can now attend Sunday services with my congregation, but some social distancing protocols remain in place. I so look forward to the day when all of the COVID-19 protocols have permanently expired.
Perhaps the greatest gift that I took for granted prior to the pandemic is my ability to regularly interact with my family. In my more mature years, I have clocked many hours watching cartoons such as “Looney Toons,” “Paw Patrol” and “Peppa Pig” while sitting in my large lounge chair with grandchildren on my lap. I suspected that my granddaughter, Hazel, had spent a bit too much time watching “Peppa Pig” when she started talking with a British accent.
Prior to the pandemic it was not unusual for me to find many grandchildren comfortably asleep in our family room on a Sunday morning. When they awoke, they routinely requested that I make them French toast, pancakes and/or scrambled eggs for breakfast. I also regularly prepared a pound or two of bacon when my granddaughter Sasa was present.
The pandemic irretrievably deprived me of many priceless moments that I could have experienced with my precious grandchildren. Oh, how I missed my grandchildren.
I now humbly and gratefully declare that, as to my interactions with my grandchildren, my old normal has returned. Please do not take for granted any opportunity you may have to spend time with your loved ones.
With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, I ask that you sit down in a quiet place and take the time needed to reflect upon the blessings that are important to you. Then, write down the blessings you have identified along with the reasons why each specific blessing is meaningful to you. Please share your list of blessings with your loved ones.
Then, in contrite and humble prayer, thank God for your treasured blessings. Happy Thanksgiving.