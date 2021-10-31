The school district where my sister cares for her grandchildren sent a memo to parents: “We have decided to cancel Halloween … and Valentine’s Day.”
Parents are horrified. No matter what the reason, school children love to dress up in costumes, parade around the school yard and relax on a special afternoon. That innocent fun of school children is closer to Halloween than the Ingham County School Board realizes for one important reason: Hallowed Eve was originally designed to scare away the evil spirits so the good spirits could emerge on All Saints Day.
Check the historical record. Hallowed Eve was designed to prepare the people for the celebration of the saints. The scariness was to diminish dark forces by what works — making fun of our human fears.
This brings me to some of my favorite saints. None of them were canonized, but all had a sense of humor. In the midst of fear or the paralysis of analysis, these ordinary folk found a way to go forward in and through the dark. It is indeed, not just humor, but resilience that makes these ordinary saints worth remembering.
One of my favorites was a psychiatric nurse who had fibromyalgia. Some days she was tip top, and some days all she could do was to take a warm bath. Having been abused in childhood and rejected even by an orphanage, this tormented soul changed her life and chose to help others by being a nurse and by adding laughter to her faithful ways. In pondering the mysteries of faith, Judy read the Bible and asked a critical question of Noah’s trust.
“Who cleaned out the ark?” she wondered.
Another ordinary saint appeared at camp this summer. She had inherited a liver disease that was life-threatening, but she invented a motto for the rest of her days. In pondering what to do, she chose to be helpful to anyone and chose her light for the darkness. Sheila said: “I don’t know how long God has in mind for me, but each day I choose joy.”
Another ordinary saint lived with a wife who spent his hard-earned money. She was never satisfied, so she kept spending more on trinkets and treasures. In pondering years of his darkness and a wife that was out of control, Jerry opened his mind to light places — Shakespeare, music and walks in the park. When I asked Jerry how he stayed calm, he knew inside what it meant to be lifted to the light, and he simply replied, “I was raised a Quaker.”
So, we need Halloween even more this year, but we also need its lightness of heart. Those who face the darkness of chronic disease, impossible situations and accumulations of fears can step forward to the next day and remember the saints who faced their tomorrows.
These are some of the ways we can learn from their living hope.
1. Ordinary saints keep on keeping on even though conditions don’t change.
2. Ordinary saints don’t give in to their woes. They trust a power to guide them.
3. Ordinary saints face what they have to.
4. And especially in grim realities, ordinary saints don’t live in fear because they live in God.
Especially during uncertain times, we need Halloween so we can remember all the saints on a special day.