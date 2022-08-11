I keep learning a lot from the majesty of the mountains, the wisdom of AA and the simplicity of the Commandments, all 10.
I keep learning about what it means to see myself in a larger whole, and yet find peace in the recognition of our humanity.
“It’s not about me” is my favorite statement when I am nervous before a funeral, a wedding or where I feel uncertain about the “ground” where I need to stand. I keep trying to be humble and seek a peaceful way.
So, I take the liberty to write about Wyoming. Now, more than in many years past, who is on “the ticket” can influence us all for two, four, 10 years. And I return to the wisdom of AA and our need for a higher power.
The first step in any recovery, from addictions to cellphones, sports, alcohol and sex is recognizing a higher power. What that means not only echoes how often I find comfort in knowing how many ways I try and fail, but also the First Commandment: “Thou shalt not have any gods before me.”
The struggle of the first humans, Adam and Eve, was that they wanted to “play God.” No matter what happens to us, no matter what happens to our desires, no matter what happens to our plans, we did not make this world and we are not in charge of it.
That is the providence of God alone.
Perhaps the clearest statement of our human vanity is the poem “Ozymandias,” penned under a different tyranny. The poet writes, “My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings. Look on my works, ye mighty and despair! Nothing beside remains. Round the decay of the colossal wreck, boundless and bare.”
That statue now lies in the desert of Egypt, where the wind blows the pharaohs’ power away.
To see oneself as part of a larger whole has always been a problem, but especially for tyrants who think their wishes should rule the state, the nation or the world.
Higher power simply says, “We cannot play God.”
So, what is at stake for us in Wyoming is letting go of our proud isolation. We don’t have a copyright on the pure, white light. Moreover, we can rise above the insidious calls on social media to “play God.”
Those calls include bullying, lying, fomenting division and self-promotion, all of which imply, “I alone have the answer. I, alone, want to be in charge.”
As a Wyomingite since 1982, I have seen the politics of self-promotion play itself out in many ways. But today, I take the challenge to say that playing God is not just the providence of Republicans or Democrats. It is the work of either party which choses to believe, “I can bully people. I can practice deceit. I can claim I am the only one with an answer for our economy.”
They cannot say in public what they really mean: “I can play God.”
Both a Democrat, John Kennedy, and a Republican, Abraham Lincoln, proclaimed the national need for unifying our nation, in spite very differing views. Kennedy started the Peace Corps at the height of the Cold War and Lincoln sustained the vision of one nation at the height of the Civil War.
It wasn’t political parties, but the presidents who knew we had to come together in the face of social pressures.
Both Lincoln and Kennedy were assassinated because they believed in a union beyond differences and a wisdom beyond party lines.
They kept reaching to a higher power, and so can we.