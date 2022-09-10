I live along the most dangerous highway in the United States, U.S. Highway 287. In order to shop, I must drive 30 to 40 minutes north or south, sharing the road with cars, pickups, trucks and RVs.

From Ft. Collins, the road threads its way through the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, climbing 3,000 feet before cresting the Cheyenne Divide and crossing the historic Overland Trail on the historic Laramie plains.

Kristine McGuire is an Albany County resident who travels Highway 287 daily.

