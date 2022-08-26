Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan

August 24 marked six months since Russia launched its war on Ukraine, with millions displaced and tens of thousands of civilians and soldiers killed.

The same day marked the centennial of the late historian Howard Zinn’s birth. Zinn was an author, professor and anti-war activist. His seminal book, “A People’s History of the United States,” revealed a different, dissident perspective on the historical arc of the Western hemisphere, from Christopher Columbus’ arrival in 1492 to the so-called “War on Terror.” First published in 1980, “A People’s History” has become a standard text, with over 2 million copies in print. Howard Zinn died in 2010, at the age of 87. His words, more than a decade after his death, are still worth hearing in a world wracked by war, racism and inequality.

