Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan

Syndicated columnists

Several Republican governors have been rounding up migrants and asylum seekers, families in many cases, most if not all in the country legally as they await immigration proceedings, and shipping them by bus and plane to “liberal” cities like New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C. This state-sponsored internal displacement, intended to embarrass the Biden administration and inflame the Republican base, is racist, repugnant and potentially criminal.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fraudulently enticed close to 50 Venezuelan asylum seekers sheltering in San Antonio to board planes after being promised housing, employment and money. Many were told they would be going to Boston, and instead, after boarding two planes, were dumped at night on the Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard, without advance notice to any local officials.

Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan, along with David Goodman, are co-authors of The New York Times best-seller “Democracy Now!: 20 Years Covering the Movements Changing America.”

