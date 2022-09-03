If you oppose same sex marriage, may I ask why? If you oppose abortion, why? If you oppose the use of contraceptives, why?

Opposition to all three is near universally based on religious beliefs. People are entitled to their religious convictions. In a democratic Republic governing a pluralistic society, they are not entitled to convert their religious opinions into law.

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.

