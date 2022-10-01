You can count on the far right to defend the indefensible. Mental health experts call it “Oppositional Defiant Disorder” or “ODD.” In medical literature, it’s an officially recognized conduct disorder, defined as “a pattern of angry/irritable mood, argumentative/defiant behavior.”

It was ODD when conservatives sided with Civil War traitors in recent controversies over whether statues and monuments honoring slaveholders and insurrectionists should continue to be displayed, particularly in states with large populations of the descendants of slaves.

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus