You can count on the far right to defend the indefensible. Mental health experts call it “Oppositional Defiant Disorder” or “ODD.” In medical literature, it’s an officially recognized conduct disorder, defined as “a pattern of angry/irritable mood, argumentative/defiant behavior.”
It was ODD when conservatives sided with Civil War traitors in recent controversies over whether statues and monuments honoring slaveholders and insurrectionists should continue to be displayed, particularly in states with large populations of the descendants of slaves.
Their defense of memorials to the men who put slavery above patriotism can only be explained as ODD. Now, the ODD crowd is a fuss over Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s decision to remove racist names from hundreds of mountains, lakes, streams, buttes and other natural sites. These places were named decades ago, when words were still acceptable in polite company, as was with the “sq__” word, which adorned these sites.
It took the United States almost 250 years to appoint the first First Nations person to any seat in a president’s cabinet. Of course, the colonizers didn’t consider Native Peoples of this land as citizens for 150 of those years.
It was 1962, nearly three-and-a-half centuries after the first slaves arrived, when Stewart Udall, JFK’s Secretary of the Interior, ordered that derogatory name for Blacks be removed from federal sites. Once Deb Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo Nation, was appointed Secretary of Interior, it took her but a few minutes to decide the time had come to rename places like Squaw Tit Butte in Nebraska.
There have been 54 Secretaries of the Interior in U.S. history. Fifty-three were white. Fifty-one were men. Not one of them before Secretary Haaland was ever offended by the use of what she calls “the sq__ word” by 650 federal sites.
Haaland said she felt “a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming. That starts with removing racist and derogatory names that have graced federal locations for far too long.”
Nine of the 650 places were formerly called “Sq__ Tit.” That decidedly racist and misogynist name went unnoticed by Haaland’s white predecessors. These and 641 other federal sites using the “sq__ word” have new names. Forty-one of the recently renamed sites are in Wyoming. Forty-one creeks, peaks, streams, peaks, basins, flats, valleys or summits incorporated the racist slur until now.
Thanks to the first Native American to have the authority to make a change, Squaw Teats in Park County becomes “Crow Woman Buttes.” Squaw Teat Butte in Hot Springs County is “Sugar Butte.” Squaw Teat in Sublette County becomes “Little Sandy Peak.”
Teton County’s Squaw Valley will now be known as “Tuka Naa’iya Po’I Hunu’u.” Park County’s Squaw Peak is “Kuchunteka’a Toyavi.” Sweetwater County’s Squaw Hollow is now Nahguch Hollow.
One naysayer said the sq__ word isn’t racist. Spoken like a privileged white guy who was never had to ask for directions to a place like “White Trash Peak.”
Some conservative commentators dismiss Haaland’s actions as part of the liberal “woke” movement. If “woke” means recognizing racism when you see it and taking action to right the wrong, she is guilty as charged. Maybe these commentators are OK with providing tourists with directions to “Sq__Tit Butte.” The Secretary of the Interior is, thankfully, more evolved.
If that can be accomplished in such a short time with the first Native American cabinet secretary, can you imagine what we’d get with the election of the first Native American president? Sacred Indian sites like Devils Tower could be given respectful Native American names and, better yet, put under new management.
It could be an era of genuine justice. Devils Tower, the Black Hills and other land could be returned to their original owners. Then they can rename them. That would get the ODD fellows worked up.
Rodger McDaniellives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.