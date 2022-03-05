Bills can travel a fascinating journey from conception to debate on the floor of the Wyoming Legislature. Sometimes, it can be a miserable trip with harmful consequences.
Take Senate File 51, “Fairness in women’s sports act,” which would ban transgender athletes from competing in girls’ high school and women’s college sports in Wyoming.
Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, decided to sponsor SF 51 after talking to a Wyoming mother upset because her daughter — in another state — may drop out of sports after being defeated in a track event by a transgender student.
Schuler didn’t speak to a single trans student who would be affected if her bill becomes law.
The senator didn’t know the Wyoming High School Activities Association established a policy eight years ago that handles gender identity issues, including sports, at the local school district level.
Why not withdraw the bill and find out if it’s even necessary? Why the rush to pass a measure that would have a negative impact on trans students’ lives and put the state at risk of being sued?
Because, like so many “red meat” bills — the preferred legislative diet of many Wyoming lawmakers — necessary, just and legally defensible were never legitimate considerations. Senate File 51 is only here because transgender inclusion is among this year’s batch of red-state-legislature hot issues. Schuler noted that 31 states have either passed bills similar to hers or are considering them.
It’s a great way for Republican legislators to show their disdain for President Joe Biden who, on his second day in office, signed an executive order protecting the rights of transgender athletes in high schools and colleges. His action reversed the anti-trans policies of former President Donald Trump.
A state law is needed, Schuler said, because “girls shouldn’t have to worry, ‘Are two or three guys next year going to identify as females, and take our places?’ They shouldn’t have to feel like that.”
Ironically, SF 51 supporters and critics both cited Title IX, a federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or other education program that receives federal funding.
Schuler was a student athlete when the law was passed in 1972. When her playing days were over, she became a coach.
“We fought hard to give girls and women the chance to compete,” she recalled. “I was one of those sitting on the sidelines, watching my cousins and brothers compete.”
Sabrina King of ACLU-Wyoming said Title IX became law because girls’ sports were woefully underfunded compared with boys’ athletic programs, not due to unfair competition between genders.
Courts throughout the nation recognize that trans women have the right to equal protection under the law. “That’s not up for debate,” King said, adding that SF 51 would jeopardize Wyoming’s Title IX federal funds.
The bill, King said, violates both the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and a similar provision in the Wyoming Constitution, and will open the state up to lawsuits. Schuler contested that assessment.
Many trans students face bullying and discrimination, often skipping school or dropping out because they do not feel safe. More than half have seriously considered suicide in the past year, according to a national survey by The Trevor Project.
University of Wyoming student-athletes told legislators about their transgender friend, Mack Kramer, who wrote an op-ed about how allowing trans students to compete in sports is not only fair, but compassionate.
“In an epidemic of trans suicide, it seems the least our legislators can do is provide the opportunity for trans folk to participate in a supportive, loving, growing community,” Kramer wrote last March.
Six months later, the 21-year-old student died by suicide.
Riley Skorcz, a fifth-generation Wyomingite on both sides of her family, calculated the state has spent at least $165,000 on her education.
“The second I graduate from the University of Wyoming, I am leaving the state and will never return,” she said. “Why would I want to stay in a state that repeatedly proves that it is not welcoming to LGBTQ people like me? The culture that we have created, that SF 51 enforces and encourages, is not a culture that I want to live in.”
The Senate approved SF-51, 24-5.
Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said the bill “doesn’t support our trans community, their desires to compete, their struggles in the world, the hardships they face.”
He said the bill is unconstitutional and predicted it will cost the state at least $1 million to defend if it becomes law.
Schuler said female transgender students can compete in speech and debate, and if they want to play sports, they can join co-ed teams. “They also have the option to compete as males,” she said.
In other words, go be someone you’re not. Learn to live with it. Don’t sue us. And if you feel discriminated against, you can always leave Wyoming.
If that’s really what the state wants to say to LGBTQ students like Riley Skorcz and transgender students who identify with the late Mack Kramer’s struggle to be accepted, I want no part of it.