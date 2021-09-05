More than 2,000 years ago, the story goes, Damocles was a courtier who accepted the king’s offer to sit on his throne for a day. Over the throne the king suspended a sharp sword by a single hair. Damocles was nervous that day.
In our version of the legend, Damocles sat on the throne for 20 years and quickly forgot about the sword. Then his son sat there for 20 years not worrying as the sword was part of the background and a fact of life. The grandson also sat on it and then the great-grandson sat under the sword for 16 years, taking for granted that it would never fall.
It was 76 years ago when we ended World War II by destroying Hiroshima and Nagasaki with atomic bombs. A few years later we had hydrogen bombs a thousand times more powerful and instead of two bombs, we and the Soviet Union had hundreds of bombs, then thousands and tens of thousands of bombs at the peak. We were joined as nuclear powers by Britain, China, France, India, Pakistan, North Korea, Israel and soon perhaps Iran, which has vowed to destroy Israel.
In any given year there is a non-zero and non-trivial probability of nuclear war. As we accumulate those probabilities over decades, the possibility of nuclear war becomes an eventual certainty, just as the small chance of a pandemic in any given year becomes the eventual certainty of a pandemic in some year.
When nuclear war occurs, if the USA is involved then Wyoming is on the front lines. F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne controls more than 100 Minuteman III ICBM’s, intercontinental ballistic missiles that can travel 6,000 miles in less than an hour. In a general nuclear war with Russia or China, the base and those missile silos are possible “counterforce” targets. Because silos are hardened targets, an attacker may launch two nuclear bombs at each silo, potentially 200+ warheads landing on southeast Wyoming and adjacent parts of Nebraska and Colorado.
There are multiple plausible ways that nuclear war can happen.
Terrorist groups, such as the Islamic State, control significant financial resources — hundreds of millions of dollars. When such groups acquire nuclear weapons, the first sign may be a nuclear explosion in a major port like Houston, Long Beach or New York when a shipping container detonates before it is inspected.
Both China and the USA consider Taiwan a “red line” issue. When China invades Taiwan, quite likely at some point, it has sufficient conventional military power to sink our aircraft carriers and other ships. We rely on China for many manufactured goods and would have difficulty rearming in a long war.
The USA might turn the war into a nuclear war rather than lose. For that reason China is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal, adding 350 to 400 missile silos for its DF-41 heavy missile, each one carrying up to 10 warheads. China is not party to any nuclear arms control agreement, while our Minuteman III missiles carry one warhead each, per limits negotiated with the Russian Federation.
A nuclear war could occur without involving the USA, perhaps between India and Pakistan, two nuclear powers that have fought four previous wars, or between a future nuclear Iran and Israel.
A nuclear war could start inadvertently because of electronic or software malfunctions, deliberate hacks, insider compromises of systems or a mentally ill commander-in-chief. A nuclear war could start as a series of miscalculations and escalations among nations in the way that the assassination of an Austrian archduke in 1914 led to a general war involving every major European power.
Given that nuclear war is a real possibility, I suggest that people and families prepare to survive it. “Nuclear War Survival Skills” by Cresson H. Kearny is a good book on the subject.
When a nuclear bomb explodes it produces a flash brighter than the sun that can blind or severely burn, it produces blast effects that destroy or severely damage buildings and vehicles out to a radius of miles, and it produces radioactive fallout that can be deadly for the first two weeks. You need to shelter away from outside air, ideally for two weeks after nuclear bombs fall. As we have seen with smoke from California fires, fallout will easily cross state lines.
Is this all silliness, just feverish worries? On Oct. 27, 1962, during the Cuban Missile Crisis, a U.S. destroyer dropped depth charges on the Soviet submarine B-59. The Soviet sub had a nuclear torpedo, which the commander wanted to launch at U.S. ships, which would have started World War III.
The launch decision normally required just the commander and second in command to agree, and both did. However, the submarine flotilla commander, Vasili Aleksandrovich Arkhipov, was aboard that sub and vetoed the launch.
As an example of the destruction that would have occurred, the U.S. SIOP, its nuclear war plan, would have killed 285 million people, including tens of millions in China even though China was not involved in the Cuban Missile Crisis.
The Cuban Missile Crisis was personal for me. I was 9 then and staying in the basement because we lived 15 miles from the nation’s Capitol, a prime target. Since that time I’ve been following nuclear arms and nuclear risks.
Someday the nuclear powers may live up to their obligations under Article VI of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons “to pursue negotiations in good faith on effective measures relating to cessation of the nuclear arms race at an early date and to nuclear disarmament.”
Until that happens, be aware and get prepared.