Ritual reminds us of what is important, after all. It inspires us in times of chaos. It draws us together in times of loss. And, it gives us hope beyond the meaning of our minds. Each of us enter into rituals to reenact what is sacred and to go beyond our words to remember what other people found holy. So it is with Chanukah — the festival that brings light in the darkness. It is a timeless celebration that tells of a time when people found hope again.
The details of Chanukah are easy to understand. The ritual itself is intended for the ordinary home. But its meaning is even more important these days, where we feel trapped in busy-ness, shallowness, noise…and COVID-19.
For, it is in the simple lighting of candles (formerly lamps of oil) that Jews recall the truth of God’s saving power. They remember, with each observance of the ritual, that the “Higher Power” over all conflicts, just like the power of light over darkness, comes from God.
This is what happened. In the second century B.C.E., the Maccabean revolt gave the Jewish people victory, at last, over the Syrian armies. In gratitude, the Jewish people chose to rededicate their Temple so that it gave honor, not to Zeus, but to God. The problem was there was too little oil to dedicate the temple until the miracle occurred. As the ancient rabbis taught, the little amount of sacred oil that was available, perhaps enough for one day, instead lasted for eight days.
Thus the ritual in each home is to light one candle for each night, adding another each succeeding night, until there are eight candles lit the final night.
This year, the first of eight nights began at sunset Thursday, Dec. 10. It is a time of quiet celebration, just like the stillness of candlelight. In Larmie, our celebration of the lighting of the public menorah will be on Sunday in the plaza, where all can come.
But for us in the rush and anxiety of life, the ritual reminds us of hope beyond religious differences and beyond despair.
Perhaps you remember the Jewish family in Billings, Mont., which displayed their symbol of faith until “someone twisted by hate threw a brick through the window.” Thousands of neighbors throughout Billings then put paper menorahs in their windows as their commitment to peace. As reported a year later, in 1994, “The light they shared in the community must be continuously kindled until hate has been overcome.”
Perhaps that’s why the governor of Wyoming celebrates Chanukah in a public way, so this “Festival of Lights” can illumine our present darkness. This year, the public is invited to the steps of the capitol to celebrate the tradition of light. And perhaps, this simple ritual of hope is what we need in our fears of the dark.
I believe in the sun even when it is not shining.
I believe in love even when I am alone.
I believe in God, even when He is silent.
Written by a victim of the Warsaw Ghetto.