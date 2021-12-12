...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming west of Interstate 25. This
includes but is not limited to Rawlins, Arlington, Laramie,
Douglas, Wheatland, Bordeaux and Vedauwoo.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. In addition, areas of blowing snow will also reduce
visibility to less than one mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
I have a friend who played Santa Claus. He has twinkling blue eyes and a great white beard. When a little girl approached him, she said: “Santa, I’ve been good all year.”
To which Chris, as Santa, replied: “So have I.”
Have you ever noticed how hard it is to be good? With all the problems of COVID, it’s hard to be good. Besides that, we can easily think that life is a struggle—not just to find patience with one more COVID constraint, not just to be nice to the constant requests to buy or to donate, not just to watch our waistlines and not just to fight the wind and the cold.
It’s easy to feel that life is a struggle as we endure conflicts with family and friends. And it’s easy to feel depressed in the darkest time of the year.
But this is a season carefully chosen by religions to celebrate light during our darkest time. So in late December, the sun starts to move north. The days get longer. Hope seems possible again.
Whether it is Chanukah or Advent or celebrations of the solstice, this is a time to notice the great gift of light. As an Inuit song puts it:
My fears, those small ones.
That I thought so big
For all the vital things I had to get and to reach.
And yet, there is only one great thing. The only thing.
To live to see in huts and journeys
The great day that dawns,
And the light that fills the world.
Darkness is all around us, but so is the coming light. Christians call this season Advent, the coming of the incarnation. Jews celebrate Chanukah, the miracle of light that comes from beyond. Other religions focus on the visible promise of the solstice.
Although we may not use the same words, the intuitive knowledge is real. As the Gospel of John puts it simply: “The Light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”
The truth of this year is this: We struggle. We want COVID and disagreements and unpaid bills to be over, but that’s not all there is.
Faith shows us there is more. It isn’t self-improvement. It isn’t shopping sprees. It is a season to remember that even the darkness is held by light.
There is a light within us and beyond us. We just need to remember the simple truth of these holy times: It only takes one candle to pierce the dark.
The Rev. Sally Palmer, a retired instructor at the University of Wyoming and pastor of 46 years, is a leader in contemplative prayer and the Wyoming Interfaith Network.