The endless months of social distancing has made its mark on our relationships.
Love used to be easier, especially if you mastered the “five languages” — service, gift giving, affirming, listening and, of course, embrace.
As a pastor in three very different churches, I learned the secret of embrace, which translates to the secret of safe touch. Any parent knows it as a way to give love each day to one too young for language.
In seminary, I watched the movie “Peege” about the inner life of an older woman who thinks to herself as her family visits: “I wish I’d taught my children to hug.”
The social isolation caused by fears of contamination have caused us to feel a “new” loneliness, in spite of Valentine’s Day.
But Jim’s love continues to inspire me. He was an information technology expert who had to place his gentle father in a nursing home. Jim didn’t want to do it, but his mother died and he couldn’t work and care for his children and his father at the same time. Like many Alzheimer’s patients, for Jim’s dad it wasn’t just about the terrible forgetting, but also the mood swings and unpredictable episodes of anger.
Jim worked hard all day patiently solving other people’s computer problems. No matter the demands on him, he would drive across town to have lunch with the father he loved. This happened every day for three years.
When I asked Jim, “Why do you rush to the care center on your own precious time?” He answered it was to be sure his dad would eat.
I responded, “But, your dad has Alzheimer’s. He doesn’t know you.”
Jim simply replied, “He may not know me, but I know him.”
Even in the midst of the “new” loneliness, I remember all the ways we need to give and receive human love. Maybe what we’ve learned during COVID-19 is that love is an “inside job.” It begins in our own minds with self-acceptance, with appreciation, with constancy. It continues in all those ways we find an inner strength to face love’s contradictions.
As a student asked me years ago, “Why is it that the people who love me hurt me the most?”
I don’t have an answer except that our human needs and our persistent human expectations shape how we love. We want another person to like what we like, to think what we think and to love in the way we need to be loved.
The beauty of touch is that it is beyond words.
Bu now during COVID, we have to love beyond touch.
Love begins in our minds with how we can appreciate despite the circumstances. Love also begins in our hearts as we feel the gift of all those people who reached out to us, also despite the circumstances.
That’s why religions have always spoken about love. Whether it is in the Abrahamic traditions or simply the compassion inside us, we can echo the wisdom of St. Paul on the most ordinary day: “So, faith hope and love abide, but the greatest of these is love.”
Sometimes we don’t understand our families and wish they’d work as logically as our computers, but then there’s a smile or a gentle touch or a simple card that takes our loneliness away.
Yes, even in COVID, we have to love beyond our reasons why