Love passes understanding.
I try not to be sentimental, but I also try to love.
In my 78 years, I don’t know any human way to comprehend unconditional love, except through the quiet resilience of mothers.
What it can mean is simple:
For a mother, you don’t have to be great.
You don’t have to do well.
You don’t have to be anyone you wish to be …
You just have to BE.
Because that is enough.
Mothering is not easy … and it lasts for a lifetime.
Sometimes, we sense that we are not up to the task. Sometimes, we sense that we have done something wrong. Sometimes, we sense that we don’t fit the world we were born into or the children born to us.
And then there is someone who sees in us a treasure, which is real.
It doesn’t even matter to a mother if we are handsome or successful or even accepted by others. We just are and it is enough — enough to surmount the criticisms of society, enough to overcome the disadvantages of birth, enough to say it doesn’t matter how you succeed or fail, I love you.
Just being is enough. It’s enough for a mother’s love, and so it is for many fathers.
The gift of Mother’s Day is remembering the resilience of unconditional love. It is an immense gift to know that someone loves you and finds the treasure in you just as you are!
A friend in IT asked: “Am I worth being loved, worth being cared about in spite of what I’ve done?
The religions of the world profoundly say, “Yes!”
Perhaps it’s in leading us to a meaning for our lives. Perhaps it’s in knowing that we were created by a power beyond us. Perhaps it’s in remembering someone’s love. Perhaps it’s in the sacred words of scripture.
There are so many languages that can speak to our souls. It’s not just a hug when we need it most. It’s not just listening to our heart’s pain. But it’s all the words of sacred texts and all the inspirations of the spirit and all the rituals of renewal that tell us that we matter — just because we are.
Jesus said it simply in Matthew 6:26: “Consider the lilies of the field and the birds of the air, they neither sow, not reap and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they?”
Part of the problem for us in feeling loved at the core of our being is the linear thinking created by the “computer world.” When we think black or white or either/or, our limited minds cannot take in even the possibility of unlimited love.
All our electronic means of communication get more and more sophisticated, and yet we cannot FEEL loved by them (only frustrated or powered up).
And so we lose touch with our humanity — our sorrows, our questions, our souls.
When the secretary general of the United Nations, Dag Hammerskjold, felt in conflict with his inner life, he didn’t give in to fear or feelings of inadequacy, but he did write:
“I don’t know Who or What put the question, I don’t even remember answering. But, at some moment, I did answer ‘Yes’ to Someone or Something and from that hour I was certain that existence is meaningful and that, therefore, my life in self-surrender had a goal.”