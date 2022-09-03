This is a weekend that marks the integrity of labor. It’s not just the end of summer, but the designated time to cease work for one day and look at what it means.
The Jewish tradition is of longstanding because it marks the sabbath, the day that even God took a rest.
There are many traditions that speak to the meaning of labor. But for now, two are important to understand.
The first comes from a popular song. Tennessee Ernie Ford sang it well: “You’ve got 16 tons of No. 9 coal and the straw boss says, ‘Well, bless my soul.’ St. Peter don’t you call me ’cause I can’t go. I owe my soul to the company store.”
This is the view that sees labor only as a means to make money.
The second is much more recent. It was said by the chief of operations for a blood donor service that comes regularly to Laramie, Vitalant. Lisa, who has managed donations for 14 years, drives with her crew through blinding snow and summer heat. When asked why she does her job, Lisa simply replied, “It saves lives.”
Labor Day weekend can be another day to fish or play golf, but it also can be a time to sit back and contemplate the meaning of what we do, and perhaps why we do it.
A great booklet titled “Slow-down Therapy” offers some suggestions to discover peace in the busyness of our days.
First, it recommends, “Notice the sun and the moon as they rise and set. They are remarkable for their steady pattern, not their speed.”
Second, it advises, “When things are in chaos and you are in a frenzy, ask yourself: What is right about now? Chances are, you already know what is wrong.”
Third, “Take time just to think. Action is good and necessary, but it’s fruitful only if we muse and ponder.”
Fourth, “Listen to the song of a bird — the complete song. Nature and music are gifts, but only if we are willing to receive them.”
The pace of this weekend can teach us the meaning not just of our work, but of the gift of relationships — with ourselves, our family, our friends and our God. May this Monday teach us some wisdom for each day.
No matter what our efforts, we are all passengers on the river of time.
The Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer, a retired instructor at the University of Wyoming and pastor of nearly 50 years, is a leader in contemplative prayer and the Wyoming Interfaith Network.