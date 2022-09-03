This is a weekend that marks the integrity of labor. It’s not just the end of summer, but the designated time to cease work for one day and look at what it means.

The Jewish tradition is of longstanding because it marks the sabbath, the day that even God took a rest.

The Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer, a retired instructor at the University of Wyoming and pastor of nearly 50 years, is a leader in contemplative prayer and the Wyoming Interfaith Network.

