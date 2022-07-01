Once upon a time, there was an ambitious blonde girl named Cheneylocks. She came from a royal family, and her daddy was once the second-most powerful man in the forest.
One dark and stormy night, on her way to the White Palace, Cheneylocks lost her way in the forest and stumbled upon a cabin. She was tired after many hours of walking and happy to find a cozy room with three beds.
“I think I could live here forever!” said a giddy Cheneylocks. “Or at least until something better comes along.”
She started to climb into the biggest bed, but was startled to find an obese orange bear occupying it. No longer ruler of the forest, he sure acted like he was. A sore loser, he told his followers to prevent anyone from ever taking his place, even if it meant burning down the rest of the forest and their own homes.
“This bed is disgusting,” Cheneylocks cried, then threw the covers off the second bed. It was filled with many bears, but she instantly recognized them as good friends, so she eagerly hopped in.
Imagine her surprise when Cheneylocks heard the bears growl at her to leave and never return. “You’re a disgrace, and you’ve dishonored our king!” one shouted as they tossed her to the ground.
“I know when I’m not welcome,” said a crestfallen Cheneylocks. She looked at the third bed, hoping she might still get a good rest. But she was horrified to realize the bears peeking out from under the covers were mortal enemies of her family.
Then she overheard the bears loudly whisper, and Cheneylocks was optimistic. Some still couldn’t stand her, but others heartily asked her to join them. One motioned to the first bed and said, “A lot of us hate the ‘king’ over there way more than your father. You can stay here with us.”
For a fortnight, the girl and her new bear friends were getting along fine. But then she told them she believed female bears aren’t fit to make their own reproductive or health care decisions. The pro-choice bears threw her out of the cabin and she was never seen again.
The moral of this fable is not that politics makes strange bedfellows. It’s that one Wyoming political race is so crazy it has sent the teller of this tall tale right off the deep end.
It’s safe to say the vast majority of Wyoming Democrats thought they’d never, under any circumstances, vote for Republican Liz Cheney.
And many still feel that way, even if they admire her honorable quest to hold former President Donald Trump accountable for trying to stage a political coup.
In a February New York Times interview, Cheney dismissed the possibility she would ask Democrats to change parties and vote for her.
“That is not something that I have contemplated, that I have organized or that I will organize,” she said.
She recently changed her mind, sending a mailer to Wyoming Democrats explaining how to switch parties. They can make the change when they ask for an absentee ballot, at their county clerk’s office up until 14 days before the primary and even at the polls on Election Day.
Cheney didn’t make any apologies; she doubled-down.
“I encourage everyone with principles who loves our country to exercise their right to vote,” she told The Washington Post. “And, damn right, I will continue to give every voter in Wyoming a list of all the key rules for casting ballots in our state. If any eligible voter living in Wyoming wishes to become a Republican, they are free to do so. That is their right.”
But the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade significantly decreases the chances many will do so, particularly progressives. Cheney tweeted, “I have always been strongly pro-life. [The ruling] returns power to the states and the people of the states to address the issue of abortion under state law.”
No one should be shocked by Cheney’s position, which she has long held. Yet for many of the Democratic and independent voters she needs to become temporary Republicans, it’s a bridge too far. Cheney stood up to Trump for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, but she also fully endorsed his three anti-abortion Supreme Court appointments that made reversing Roe possible.
So, what difference does it make to Wyoming’s pro-choice voters whether Cheney or challenger Harriet Hageman is elected, if neither represents their views about a fundamental constitutional right?
“Oh God. It was going so well, Liz,” a disillusioned man tweeted.
There was this instant response from a woman confident she was right all along: “Some of y’all can quit making Liz Cheney your damn freedom fighter right now.”
I believe Cheney’s path to a primary victory requires three elements — splitting the far-right vote, a steady decline in Trump’s base and thousands of non-Republicans voting for her. I think the first two are still possible, and unlike many observers, I’m not writing Cheney off. But if the latter leg of the stool splinters, the sturdiness of the others may not matter.