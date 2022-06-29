A patriot is someone who loves his or her country. Active patriots are engaged and peacefully seek what is best for their country, as they understand it. An American patriot specifically loves the United States of America and seeks what is best for it.
Patriotism and love of country are not the property of the “left” or the “right,” terms which date to seating arrangements in the National Assembly of revolutionary France in the late 1700s and terms that we could usefully retire.
A Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren supporter who wants universal health care, a wealth tax, legal abortion and more gun controls is a patriot.
A Liz Cheney supporter who wants a balanced federal budget, sound money, a smaller federal government and widespread gun rights is a patriot.
Patriotism, like any useful concept, does have its boundaries.
You are not a patriot if you violently attack lawful institutions or violently attack the free speech of others. The so-called “Patriot Front” militia members who attempted a violent attack on an Idaho gay pride event are not patriots. Those who attacked a Christian abortion counseling center in Colorado in late June are not patriots.
You are not a patriot if you supported or still support an insurrection to overturn a presidential election or any other election.
Patriotism allows for a wide range of political arrangements and preferences within our constitutional and federalist framework. You may want the USA to be like European high-tax, high-benefit welfare states or want it to be more like it was in the late 1800s with a small government that stays out of the way, or any of a thousand other variations.
All of you are patriots.
Those who advocate subjecting the USA to a foreign power, such as Nazi sympathizers in the 1930s or Communist Party members during the Cold War, are not patriots. Those who prefer ideologies of racial supremacy or purity, such as the Ku Klux Klan or modern white supremacists, are not patriots.
Oddly, but worth mentioning, those who prefer to be left alone and not be involved in government or politics are
sometimes the greatest patriots of all by expanding the legitimate realm of individual liberty in our society.
For example, in the 1930s, elementary school children in the Jehovah’s Witness faith exercised their rights to not salute the flag or recite the Pledge of Allegiance in the face of harassment and expulsions. The U.S. Supreme Court correctly decided in their favor, establishing that liberty for all.
If you choose to be an active patriot, be informed, vote, help in your local community and selectively support candidates and causes that improve our country.
Most of us will not face such times to choose, but a handful of American patriots kept us from falling into dictatorship and ending Constitutional government after the 2020 Presidential election: brave Capitol police officers, Justice Department officials, and state and local officials and workers, including election workers who refused to be intimidated by the mob.
If you are reading this and have not watched the Jan. 6 Select Committee’s public hearings, I urge you do so to see how genuine American patriots prevented an attempted coup.
Intelligent dialog and cooperation among all patriots is urgent given the issues we face. Our federal government is more than $30 trillion in debt, our currency is losing value, we are involved in a major war in Europe and the work of transitioning from fossil fuels and protecting our environment has barely begun.
Love of country, patriotism and the American flag do not, and never will, belong to one faction, party or religion. That is part of what makes America great.