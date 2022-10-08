What is it about people of color that causes MAGA extremists to cast aside compassion? Donald Trump believes his anti-immigrant position elected him. His disciples believe it is good politics to deny dignity to brown-skinned asylum seekers hoping to find refuge here. Jesus’s disciples don’t agree.

I’m looking at three newspaper clippings. A New York Magazine article titled “What Happens When a Party Rejects Humanity?” A Pew Research Center report: “Christians could make up less than half of the U.S. population within a few decades.”

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.

