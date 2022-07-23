If someone told me four years ago that Gov. Mark Gordon would have the best job security in Wyoming, I’d have called them crazy.

The governor’s popularity, always a bit suspect after he won the Republican primary in 2018 with only one-third of the total vote, had taken a nosedive by January 2021. At a COVID-19 protest organized by state lawmakers in his own party, Gordon was jeered by several hundred protesters in front of the Capitol.

The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

