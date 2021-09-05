Many years ago, I received a phone call from one of my clients who I shall refer to as Eric. Eric was an older and recently retired fellow, but his body and mind remained strong. All who knew Eric will tell you that he was a rugged individualist who was filled with enthusiasm and energy.
During our conversation, Eric told me that he may need my assistance with a legal matter. I told him that I would do my best to help. Eric then said that he would call me again within a week or two to discuss his legal concerns. Before concluding our telephone conversation, Eric told me that the prior day he was trimming some bushes in his yard when a spider bit him. He was feeling a bit under the weather. If I recall correctly, Eric had scheduled an appointment with his doctor later in the day.
Just a few hours after our telephone conversation, Eric was admitted to the hospital. He died the next morning, killed by a spider bite.
I never specifically found out why Eric initially called me. I assure you that during our telephone conversation both Eric and I confidently believed that he had many more mortal years left in him.
Few, if any, of us know when our time will come. All of us, however, should know that our time will indeed come! In light of this one inevitable truth, why is it so easy for so many to become insensitive, prideful and self-absorbed?
I have read that prestige and wealth can deceive the unwise to believe that they have risen above this mortal world. I have known some people who had a whole lot of money and who are now deceased. Wealth provides no one with an immunity to death.
Please do not allow the pursuit of wealth, prestige and power to cloud your eternal vision. Instead, please strive to live the kind of life that you know will make your Heavenly Father proud.
The best and most important place where you should strive to live a humble and productive life is at home with your family.
Ken Jennings said, “I got to be home with my kids the whole time they were growing up, which is utterly priceless. That means more to me than any Jeopardy! check.”
Harold B. Lee wrote, “The most important of the lord’s work you will ever do will be the work you do within the walls of your own home.”
Also, don’t hesitate to quietly and humbly dedicate a few hours a week providing productive charitable service to your community. Charles Dickins wrote, “There were two classes of charitable people: one, the people who did a little and made a great deal of noise; the other, the people who did a great deal and made no noise at all.”
Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne, Habitat for Humanity, Black Dog Animal Rescue, the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne, the Salvation Army, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Comea Shelter, Saint Joseph’s Food Pantry and the Friday Food Bag Foundation are just a few of Cheyenne’s organizations that would greatly appreciate some humble and quiet assistance. I know that Casper, Laramie, Rock Springs and Rawlins also have many similarly situated charities that would appreciate some reinforcements.
Finally, don’t forget to take care of and cherish yourself. Rick Warren correctly wrote, “Humility is not thinking less of yourself, it’s thinking of yourself less.”
Spend the needed time to nurture and strengthen your scholastic, athletic, musical and spiritual talents. Ernest Hemingway wrote, “There is nothing noble in being superior to your fellow man; true nobility is being superior to your former self.”
Please humbly strive each day to become superior to your former self. Do so, and I assure you that when it is time for you to return to your heavenly and eternal home, you will have a smile upon your face and a song within your heart.