In the last week of April, Russia’s threats to use nuclear weapons have become daily occurrences and now include threats against NATO countries, to destroy Great Britain for example.
Recall that Russia threatened war in Ukraine before it happened, then it did happen.
As Peggy Noonan pointed out in the April 30 Wall Street Journal regarding Vladimir Putin and the risk of nuclear war: “For this man, Russia can’t lose to the West. Ukraine isn’t ... a sideshow; it is the main event. I read him as someone who will do anything not to lose.”
Russia is losing the conventional war in Ukraine. Therefore, there is a real chance of nuclear war. My own guess is a 10% chance of some use of nuclear weapons and a 5% chance of a Russia nuclear attack on our homeland.
Unlike the two-week Cuban missile crisis 60 years ago, these risks remain elevated as long as this war continues, for months or years. These risks are greater than those you insure against with auto insurance or health insurance. Pay attention to them.
First, decide to survive and realize your obligation to survive. Multiple times I have described these risks to intelligent adults whose immediate and reflexive reaction is that if nuclear war occurs, they will simply die.
That defeatist thinking is stupidity of the worst kind. Each of us descends from an unbroken chain of survivors reaching back to the beginning of life. Past generations have survived wars, plagues, oppression and famine.
If, God help us, America faces its greatest test under nuclear attack, we are obligated to survive if we can. To just roll over and die when our country, our families and our friends need us would betray the entire American experiment of the founders, those who prevailed at Gettysburg, those who landed at D-Day and those who marched for a better country.
Your obligation to survive is a necessary precondition for the fulfillment of all your other obligations.
Arms control agreements have reduced the strategic arsenals of Russia and the USA more than 80% since the Cold War. A Russian first strike could attack the USA with 1,000 warheads with yields ranging from 80 to 800 kilotons. A significant part of Russia’s arsenal would target other NATO countries, including Canada, Britain and those in Europe.
A Russian first strike would target our nuclear forces, our cities, other military targets and strategic economic targets.
Likely targets in or near Wyoming are F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Cheyenne itself and more than 100 Minuteman missile silos spread across the plains east, northeast and southeast of Cheyenne, including parts of Colorado and Nebraska. The bombs hitting those missile silos will be ground bursts, producing more fallout.
Laramie is almost certainly not a target; our population is not large enough.
What will kill us in Laramie, if we are not aware and prepared, is nuclear fallout from those many bombs landing 50 to 100 miles east, or fallout from the bombing of further away cities such as Denver, Salt Lake City or Portland. Fallout is deadly in the first hours, can kill you with accumulated dosage in the first week, and is at unhealthy levels requiring precautions for a considerable time after that.
In Laramie and most of Wyoming, fallout is the only direct effect of nuclear war that can kill us. If there is a nuclear attack, stay inside and seal yourself off from outside air, ideally for two weeks.
However, depending on the number of people and the size of your space, carbon dioxide accumulation after several days may require you to exchange air with the outside. I bought duct tape, plastic sheeting and a couple of furnace filters, among other supplies.
Some fallout radiation, such as gamma rays, can penetrate the walls of your home. Improvised shielding helps. I will pile boxes of books and cases of water on and around a sturdy table to attenuate the exposure for two people under it. If your home has a basement, that is a better place to shelter than higher up.
If you are unlucky enough to be in an area that is attacked, an 800-kiloton air burst will collapse many buildings out to a 4-mile radius and produce third-degree burns if you are in the open out to a 7-mile radius. If you receive any attack warning, best to be inside away from windows and with window blinds closed.