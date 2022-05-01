Parents, here’s a little quiz to try on your kids at home:
- A laundry dryer contains 10 black and eight navy socks. Without looking, how many socks must you take out to be sure you have a matched pair?
- A woman from New York married 10 men from that city, yet she did not break any laws. None of the men died and she never divorced. How is this possible?
- Explain the meaning of this formula: 36b+52w=88k.
So, how’d they do?
- In the first scenario, the correct answer is three.
- In the second, the woman was a justice of the peace.
- As for the third problem, look real close: It’s a shorthand description of a piano, 36 black keys plus 52 white ones.
None of the above problems require any real level of academic skill. Each does, however, demand a very important intellectual aptitude: The ability to think.
And according to Edwin Kiester’s research, that is precisely “where American children need help. Lots of help.”
A report by the National Commission on Excellence in Education sent up a proverbial red flag some years back on this issue when it told us that only two of five 17-year-olds could assess basic statements in written form (i.e. Italians are Europeans. John is an Italian) and draw a logical inference (therefore, John is European).
The concerns were only heightened when this story surfaced. Professor Richard Askey of the University of Wisconsin gave a math problem from a Japanese college entrance exam to 350 freshman math students. The four-step problem required students to solve one step, then apply the answer to the next and so forth.
Most of the Japanese students solved the problem; none of the Americans did, with most not getting beyond the first step. They could handle the computation, but the challenge to apply blew them away.
How have Americans come to so neglect skilled rational thinking?
In short, the old path-of-least-resistance syndrome seems to explain some of it. In Thomas Edison’s words, “There is no expedient to which a man will not resort to avoid the real labor of thinking.”
Henry Ford concurred, saying that, “Thinking is the hardest work there is, which is probably the reason so few engage in it.”
Undoubtedly, the electronic drug plays a role in this as well. If the television set (and all things video) dominate home life more than any other single influence, it surely has left its mark on the life of the mind. No wonder the inventor of it said, “I would not let my children near the thing.”
TV’s dubious legacy amounts to little more than the mass production of a cultural brainchild that is losing its mind, and social media has taken it to another level entirely.
Then there’s formal schooling itself. The first time I read somewhere that one in four American high school graduates cannot read their own high school diplomas, I thought skeptically, “Can that be right?”
I discovered that, unfortunately, it was right. I also discovered that American students spend less than 1% of class time in discussions that require in-depth reasoning.
While the “experts” scramble for ways to fix the whole mess, they invariably miss the obvious, that you can’t find the right answers unless you ask the right questions, and here’s a good one for starters: What was education’s primary mission for over a millennium?
“Up until about the 1920’s, the emphasis in education was on producing thinkers, not learners,” said Author David Barton. “The idea was that if kids could think, they could learn anything for themselves; but if the focus was on ‘learning,’ they would become gullible and passive, believing everything they heard and read.”
It’s true. The thrust of Aristotelian logic and the Socratic teaching method was always about developing thinkers. But with Horace Mann in 1838 came the assembly line approach, and with that came a sterile, inhumane system that “programmed” young minds.
Now we have a generation of young people in this country (not all, of course) who not only can’t think, they don’t even want to.
But this is where Wyoming can lead the way.
What do we do? First, turn off the TV. Second, put away the phones. Third, get out the books. Fourth, be selective, because as C.S. Lewis once observed, “We are far too easily pleased.”
Just as junk food as a habit is unhealthy, so are junk books. Nourish minds on the rich, meaningful, classic works of literature that have endured the test of time.
Finally, teach kids how to think.
This is a very deep ocean that we’ll never get to the bottom of, but taking our kids further than where they’re presently at will bear huge dividends down the road. It also will stay with them for the rest of their lives, guaranteed.