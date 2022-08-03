The last month of summer keeps feeling poignant to me. With every cool morning, I anticipate fall and I’m not ready for it, not at all.

It is in August that I know that flowers are fading, school is soon starting and the light begins to dim, again. This year especially, I am mindful of the losses caused by COVID-19, inhumane wars and climate change. Diminishment isn’t just in the sunlight, but in the atmosphere of the news, the personal loses and depressions in the economy.

The Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer, a retired instructor at the University of Wyoming and pastor of 46 years, is a leader in contemplative prayer and the Wyoming Interfaith Network.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus