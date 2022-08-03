The last month of summer keeps feeling poignant to me. With every cool morning, I anticipate fall and I’m not ready for it, not at all.
It is in August that I know that flowers are fading, school is soon starting and the light begins to dim, again. This year especially, I am mindful of the losses caused by COVID-19, inhumane wars and climate change. Diminishment isn’t just in the sunlight, but in the atmosphere of the news, the personal loses and depressions in the economy.
The “Dog Days of Summer” were first named about 700 B.C. to refer to Sirius, the Dog Star, which was seen to rise at the same time as the sun.
The origin of this season is not as much a downer as my feelings. Instead of looking at the stars, I look at the signs of diminishment around me — the yellowing leaves, the crumbling cement, the rise in divorces and the threats to compassion and democracy.
So, I am sad.
But, my faith teaches that there is more to life than diminishment. That is indeed one part of the cycle, but there also is growth, intention and hope.
Ernest Hemingway wrote about the losses of World War I by purposely naming his book “The Sun Also Rises.”
Our memories can tell us times when a loss turns into a gain. And, sacred words remind us of the blessing of cycles: “To everything, there is a season. A time to be born, a time to die. A time to plant, a time to pluck up what is planted. A time to mourn and a time to dance.”
Seeing the big picture, beyond August, beyond illness and mostly beyond myself is what gives me hope. It may not be hope for what I can see in this moment, or even in this month, but it is hope enough to look for signs of disintegration that have turned into reintegration.
Rabindranath Tagore said it best: “Every child is born with the message that God is not yet discouraged of humankind.”
So, I listen to music. I notice the healing of scars. And I look at a sign in my study because it says in bold red and white: “Never STOP learning.”
Teaching poetry can be as depressing as the Dog Days of Summer because so much of it is about disillusionment and loss.
But other words, some poetic and some sacred, call us to trust life again. As Jesus said, “You seek water but you will thirst again. I give you the water that wells up to eternal life.”
As we experience not just the Dog Days but the droughts of August, maybe we can recall words of hope within and beyond each season. In the outside world, light is diminishing, but in our inner world there is always hope:
“The light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it.”
The Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer, a retired instructor at the University of Wyoming and pastor of 46 years, is a leader in contemplative prayer and the Wyoming Interfaith Network.