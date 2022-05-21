There’s nothing like standing up to a bully to earn people’s respect. Just ask Sen. Cale Case.
Case, a Lander Republican, is a 30-year veteran of the state Legislature. He’s had plenty of political battles, but probably never expected one would be with his own party.
The GOP’s leadership, at both the state and local levels, has taunted him for several years as a dreaded “RINO” — a Republican in name only.
Case has fought back. “Increasingly, party officials and events and our government meetings are characterized by hate, threats and even violence,” he wrote in an op-ed last month. “Yet I am convinced that most Republicans trend more toward the real issues and value civility and collaboration in service to the state.”
That theory was tested last week when the Fremont County Republican Party Central Committee voted 11-7 to censure Case for writing the column and daring to buck party leadership by supporting Medicaid expansion.
“I’ve had an overwhelmingly positive response,” Case told me. “There’s a lot of energy out there for some kind of change. People are really tired of this.
“This could be the best thing that’s happened to me all year,” he added. “It was a brutal budget session.”
The censure unwittingly bolstered Case’s argument: intolerant, ideologically rigid GOP officials are running people off. Ronald Reagan’s “Big Tent” that housed Republicans of diverse interests is long gone in the Equality State.
That’s the way state Republican Chairman Frank Eathorne likes it. “In Wyoming, we don’t necessarily embrace ‘Big Tent,’” he told Fox News last year.
No kidding. Case is only the latest Republican with rock-solid conservative credentials to be attacked for refusing to kiss the ring.
Most famously, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney was censured by several county groups and the state party for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump after he incited the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. The Republican National Committee also censured her.
In 2020, the state GOP censured Natrona County State Committeewoman JoAnn True. Her “crime” was co-founding a nonpartisan political action committee, the Cowgirl Run Fund, which aims to get more women on the ballot, regardless of political party.
In January 2021, the state central committee censured Natrona County Republican Chairman Joe McGinley for allegedly tarnishing the state GOP’s reputation, violating party bylaws, and — I kid you not! — telling the media that he’d been investigated and censured.
Rep. Evan Simpson of Afton was censured by Lincoln County Republicans for not voting in line with the party’s platform. The action was later rescinded for procedural reasons, but the county’s state committeeman, Mike Lungren, said the censure vote was “a way of saying, ‘We don’t like what you’re doing right now.’” Duh.
Eathorne has been in a long-running battle with McGinley and the Natrona County GOP, which has withheld its state dues since 2020 and sued the Wyoming Republican Party over an alleged violation of its bylaws.
Last November, McGinley told CNN the party has been taken over by extremists very willing to embarrass and harass their own members.
Natrona County was punished at the recent state GOP convention in Sheridan when its delegation was sliced from 33 members to six. Niobrara, Wyoming’s least populous county, had seven.
A complaint to the state party charged that Laramie County GOP officials violated state bylaws by not voting by secret ballot.
The state convention voted 225-63 to seat only three Laramie County delegates. All 37 walked out in protest. A committee determined that several smaller counties also violated state rules, but only Laramie County — Wyoming’s most populous — paid any price.
So, as Wyoming GOP bosses snipe at members for their stubborn representation of constituents instead of party overlords (or, in Cheney’s case, her vexing insistence on saving democracy from Trump), just what does a censure mean these days?
Pretty much what it’s always meant: a whole lot of nothing. People simply don’t respect who’s doing the censuring.
Case will see at least one far-right primary challenger, but it won’t be the Pavillion man who instigated the censure, since he doesn’t even live in the senator’s district. It should only help his re-election bid.
Much of the $10 million Cheney has raised for her 2022 campaign has come from donors far and wide after her national and state censures.
All that success left me wondering how I can earn my own censure from Eathorne, et al.
Granted, I’m a Democrat, which would seem to make me ineligible. But Wyoming Republican leaders have nightmares about thousands of us crossing over to vote in their Aug. 16 primary.
Heck, I’m planning to do that anyway, since it’s probably the only way I’ll get to vote for someone who actually wins. I thought it would only be for a few minutes, just long enough to switch my party affiliation, vote, and then become a Democrat again.
I’m willing to delay that maneuver and remain in the party if the GOP’s head honchos can hold an emergency vote on my censure. Just don’t take more than 24 hours, OK?
It’d be a real badge of honor.