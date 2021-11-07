It’s time to dust off my fantasy live shot.
Anchorperson: “And now we go to Washington and Bob Franken for a report on this year’s election. What does it mean for next year and for the Biden and Trump campaigns in 2024, Bob?”
Me: “Absolutely nothing.”
Only a fool would make any prediction based on Glenn Youngkin’s victory over Joe Biden for Virginia governorship. Pardon me, that’s over Terry McAuliffe, and over all the lethargic Democrats, as a matter of fact. But then we need to talk and write about something, so the pundit fools rush in.
Let’s assume it’s a Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden return match off in 2024, a rerun of the 2020 election that Biden won. Or was it Trump who won? I guess that depends on whether you believe Donald Trump’s absurd lie that he was the true victor.
He’s fighting the last election instead of looking to the future. You’ve heard ad nauseam that the next election cycle begins the moment you’ve disposed of the last.
For proof, look no further than the fundraising emails I get from both sides. No sooner had the networks made their projections when I got my first, headlined “Glenn Youngkin is the next Governor of Virginia.” Then it continued with this fundraising pitch, “It is SO CRITICAL that we keep the momentum going to ensure we restore a MAGA Majority in Congress in 2022. We need you NOW MORE THAN EVER!”
And from the Democrats: “This is not the time to get discouraged ... Chip in right now — whether it’s 5 dollars, 25 dollars or more ... and defend our razor thin majority ...”
And guess who else sent an email: The boss man himself, Donald Trump, the moment he was let go from Youngkin captivity: “Are you ready for another TRUMP RALLY?
“My favorite part about being YOUR President was always traveling the Country and meeting hardworking, American Patriots ...
“When my team asked me where we should go next, I immediately said, ‘Why don’t you ask the American People? They ALWAYS know best.’
So, Friend, I need to know — where do you think I should hold my next Trump Rally?
I’m going to announce the location very soon — make sure I see your response in time ...”
As usual, it’s a Trump scam to get your email address for his fundraising or perhaps it’s the latest Trump University hustle.
Speaking of hustles. Glenn Youngkin got elected partially because he hid his connection to Trump and partially because Terry McAuliffe and the Democrats got overconfident or for whatever reason, McAuliffe slept through the campaign while Joe Biden’s presidency was caving in. Events in Afghanistan sabotaged Joe’s claim to foreign policy chops. An intraparty battle between Democratic progressives and centrists over an ambitious legislative agenda undermined his contention that he had decades of Washington experience to rely on. There were other treacherous times to deal with: Inflation reared its ugly head and the pandemic reignited, complicating his claim to fame on getting us past the delta variant.
And with Trump released to heckle from the sidelines, maybe his demagoguery won’t look so insane. Even his conspiratorial claims that he had the election stolen from him is still rattling around, at least in his “base,” the millions of people whose grievances have not been resolved. Trump’s years in office don’t look so bad to them.
Maybe his rallies will provide a reminder. Given how we can expect him to take credit for the Youngkin victory, he can also use the midterms and the possibility that Republicans take back congressional majorities as a pretext for his running for another term as president. This time, the nation’s amnesia could be enough to put him over the top in 2024.
That’s a bunch of “maybes” and “perhapses,” but if the Democrats don’t get off their couches, we’ll have a one-party government, the authoritarian Trump party.