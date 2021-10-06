A few weeks ago was the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on America, which killed nearly 3,000 people and produced a unified national response, including some loss of civil liberties to the USA Patriot Act and the Transportation Security Administration.
As I write this on Oct. 4, 1,800 people a day are dying of COVID-19 in the USA. That’s four 9/11s every week. Total deaths have passed 700,000, more than our casualties in every war of the past 100 years, including World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq.
Compared to other advanced nations, Americans die of COVID-19 three times more often than Britons and six times more often than Canadians or French. This is stunning, as the needed measures are well-known: vaccination, masking, social distancing, testing, early medical treatment and quarantining when positive or sick.
Are you tired of such measures? So am I. We all are.
Think about the British in World War II who fought for six years before there was peace. We are 1.5 years into this pandemic and it is nowhere close to over. The delta variant is a huge change, a different enough virus that it could be called COVID-21. Delta is a Darwinian superstar, going from 1% of infections to 99% in several months. Delta is twice as virulent as the original strain. It may produce up to 1,000 times the viral load, the particles you spread to others. Delta produces more severe illness, more deaths and more breakthrough infections among the vaccinated.
Plagues were humanity’s frequent scourge until recent times. Rome’s Antonine Plague killed a 10th of the empire’s population in the late second century. The Plague of Justinian killed tens of millions in the middle of the sixth century. In the mid-14th century the Black Death killed half the population of Europe.
Less dramatic endemic infectious diseases killed many more.
For most of human history, half of children died in childhood, often of diseases like smallpox, which killed 300 million people in the 20th century yet was extinct by 1978.
The miracles that ended the scourge of smallpox are science and vaccination, including compulsory vaccinations. If you are anti-vax, if you think that COVID-19 vaccines are a government plot, a violation of your rights or a Marxist scheme, think again.
Do you think George Washington was a Marxist? As commander of the Continental Army he ordered his soldiers vaccinated against smallpox in 1777 during a long epidemic that killed 100,000 Americans.
Do you think American governments have no right to require vaccinations? The Supreme Court settled the issue in Jacobson v. Massachusetts in 1905, finding it constitutional for state and local governments to mandate vaccinations, writing: “Real liberty for all could not exist under the operation of a principle which recognizes the right of each individual person to use his own, whether in respect of his person or his property, regardless of the injury that may be done to others.”
The injury that you, the willfully unvaccinated, are doing to others is significant. You are the main vector of infection, the main population that gets severe disease, most of those on ventilators and most of those now dying of COVID-19. You crowd our hospitals and interfere with medical care for non-COVID patients.
Death is nonpartisan and leaders of both parties support public health measures. Former President Trump deserves credit for Operation Warp Speed and the rapid development of multiple vaccines. There is one large group that unfortunately did not get that memo, the crazy wing of the Republican Party, including some in Wyoming.
The crazy wing is killing huge numbers of Americans. Republican Florida had four times the COVID-19 death rate of Democratic California in mid-September. In Wyoming, one of Liz Cheney’s primary opponents called for the execution of federal health official Anthony Fauci. A Republican GOP official from Park County, disagreeing over public health measures, suggested a Republican legislator should kill herself. COVID-19 recently killed an active member of our local Republican party.
Republicans don’t have a monopoly on stupidity; prominent liberal anti-vaxers like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Joseph Mercola are doing major harm as well. Whether on the right or the left, the anti-enlightenment, anti-reason, anti-health voices are a collective death cult that is killing far more Americans than Osama bin Laden ever did.
The state of Wyoming already mandates childhood vaccinations against 12 diseases: diptheria, H influenza, hepatitis B, measles, mumps, pertussis (whooping cough), pneumococcal disease, poliovirus, rotavirus, rubella, tetanus and varicella-zoster virus. Because of those vaccines, your children will live to be adults, rather than you needing to have four children and hope that two survive.
Here is what you need to do: If you have not been vaccinated, get fully vaccinated along with your children age 12 and older. When the vaccine is authorized for younger children, get them vaccinated. When booster shots are authorized and needed, get those shots. I know you enjoyed months without masks this past summer. Put those masks back on in stores and wherever else required.
If you get sick, get any needed medical attention early as monoclonal antibodies and an upcoming treatment from Merck are useful only in the early stages of infection. Consider over-the-counter COVID-19 tests, $25 for two tests and results in 15 minutes, and the state of Wyoming’s free COVID-19 testing service that can take two to three days but is very reliable.
If you are sick, quarantine from other household members and don’t go to stores or work. Ideally have a pulse oximeter on hand to check your blood oxygen levels.
We live in a wonderful, interesting and challenging world. There is more to see and do. To quote everyone’s favorite spy movie franchise, this is “no time to die.”