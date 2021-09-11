I am an American.
My grandfather wrote “Sound Off” while teaching the troops at Fort Slocum, New York.
I am an American.
My grandmother was a kind member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
I am an American.
My father liberated Ordruff, a Nazi concentration camp.
I am an American who will never forget 9/11.
Twenty years ago, I watched the twin-towers fall. It was horrifying.
But, 20 years of memory and two years of COVID-19 have taught me something. I am an American and I am much more. I have sufferings and sadness, hungers and joys like those in other lands. And it is my empathy that gives me hope.
I pray for those who’ve lost a loved one. I pray for those who’ve lost their way. It is looking at myself in the fullness of my human feelings that teach me that I am part of all this. So, being an American means I am connected with those who don’t who don’t look or sound like me.
I also am an American who may believe a different way.
I remember a sermon not long after 9/11. The Rev. Moss put it this way: “Whenever you’re feeling down, look up. Imagine each religion is like peeking through a blanket of stars. Perhaps Christians are looking at the Milky Way. Perhaps Jews are looking at the Big Dipper. Perhaps Muslims are looking at the crescent moon. “
When we look up, we can see others in a different way. We can see multitudes as if they were myriads of stars, each with a distance, but each with a light.
We all want security, but our isolation has taught us to be afraid. And so our human differences have become our walls.
Seeing America as threatened keeps dividing us again. Each time a new hostility arises, we need to look at our coins to see the truth again : E pluribus unum, our forefathers said.
I am an American living in COVID and remembering 9/11. But, that’s not all I am. I am connected to others through the tragedies we endure.
I am an American, but I am not alone.
Now we have no choice. We Americans must live in a world without walls.
However, we do have another choice — to look at our fear and transform its shadow into understanding. We can try to see what science teaches, that we are connected across the lines of time and space. And we can try to see what all religions teach, to look up at the great expanse of mystery and look after all those who are in pain.
In other words, we can honor our human connection and start looking for common ground. It is a small world, after all.
Such was the wisdom of Lauren Thompson who wanted her son to feel safe again. So this mother from Brooklyn wrote a book called “Hope is an Open Heart. “ She found children who had survived tragedies and showed their stories to her son.
“While bad things happen, the world is nonetheless a good place to be,” she wrote. Children around the world taught her that, “Hope is knowing that things changeand that we can help things to change for the better.”