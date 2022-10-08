Wyoming needs to change how it fills statewide-office vacancies before another elected Republican jumps ship.
Two of the state’s top five officials — Secretary of State Karl Allred and Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder — were chosen by GOP leaders. Voters had previously rejected both men.
Allred has a knack for alienating elected officials and rank-and-file citizens. He recently called Rep. Mike Yin (D-Jackson) a “flippin’ idiot.” During the COVID-19 pandemic, Allred told the Daily Beast Gov. Mark Gordon was acting like a “dictator” for trying to minimize the death toll. And he has a habit of showing up armed at legislative meetings. He may consider himself a good guy with a gun, but firearms can intimidate some lawmakers and the public. I can attest to the latter.
Allred wants to ban “crossover” voting to keep Democrats out of Republican primaries, despite the fact that taxpayers, not political parties, pay for public elections.
So, how did this guy suddenly become the second-highest official in the executive branch, who will be acting governor whenever the real one leaves the state? I’m glad you asked.
State law requires when a vacancy exists for any statewide office, the party the official belongs to sends the governor a list of three nominees. The governor must appoint one as the interim officeholder.
A joint legislative committee wants to change the process and allow voters to choose an interim statewide official via a special election, if the vacancy is created at least 60 days before a general election.
The panel’s draft bill would have applied to Schroeder, who took office in February when SPI Jillian Balow resigned to take a similar position in Virginia. Schroeder lost the Republican primary but is in office until January.
The measure would not affect Allred. He replaced Ed Buchanan, who resigned in mid-September to become a state district court judge.
When the GOP’s central committee selected Allred and two other far-right nominees, it made the decision based on party loyalty, not qualifications to hold the job. Under the current law, an unqualified person could serve as an interim official even if a vacancy lasted nearly four years.
The secretary of state supervises statewide elections and registers all statutorily authorized business entities. The official serves on the State Board of Land Commissioners, the State Building Commission and the State Loan and Investment Board.
Eleven Republicans applied to replace Buchanan. The Republican central committee chose three of its own members: Allred, foreman of a Uinta County gas company; Marti Halverson, president of Right to Life of Wyoming and a former state representative from Etna; and Bryan Miller, Sheridan business owner. All three chair their respective county Republican parties.
Allred lost this year’s state House Republican primary. He was also unsuccessful in state House bids in 2018 and 2020, plus a 2014 state Senate contest. Miller lost this year’s GOP primary for a state House seat after dropping out of the Republican congressional primary race. He ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2014 and U.S. House in 2020.
One of the applicants, Mary Lankford, ran elections as the Sublette County clerk for 32 years. Since retiring, Lankford has been a Wyoming County Clerks Association consultant.
At a July GOP rally in Lander, Allred spoke at a GOP rally for party-boss-approved Republican candidates in Lander in July, Allred offered an incredible explanation for why Republicans didn’t get a primary crossover voting ban on the 2022 ballot.
“Well, I think it was planned this way,” Allred said. “But all of a sudden this thing called corona hit, and that locked it down to where we couldn’t get the petitions circulated and our time ran out on July 9, 2021.”
A socialist plot or divine intervention? You be the judge.
Allred informed rally-goers that the Wyoming Legislature — in which 77 of 90 lawmakers are Republican — isn’t filled with real party members, but closet liberals that happen to have an “R” after their name.
“Washington, D.C., has nothing on the corruption in Cheyenne,” he said. “And if you don’t believe it, come to the Legislature and watch what happens. We have people who’ve made millions of dollars off your taxpayer dollars.”
Allred promised to play nice with lawmakers during his time in office. He said he won’t bring weapons to state buildings, even if he disagrees with the policy.
Allred vowed to work with the staff he inherits to ensure a smooth transition when the new secretary of state takes over. That is virtually guaranteed to be Rep. Chuck Gray (R-Casper), a 2020 presidential election denier who won the primary and is the only candidate on the Nov. 8 ballot.
In light of Allred calling him an idiot “we need to get rid of,” Yin is understandably upset. “Karl Allred is now going to be our unelected secretary of state and will be in charge of my election results,” Yin tweeted.
Hopefully, enough “RINOs” — the GOP’s derisive shorthand for supposed “Republicans in name only” — will be elected to take filling vacancies out of partisan hands and leave the decision up to voters, where it belongs.