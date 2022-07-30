Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan

Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan

Syndicated columnists

Pope Francis toured Canada this week in “a penitential pilgrimage.” He’s apologizing for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s brutal “Indian Residential School” system, which lasted from 1831 until 1998.

An estimated 150,000 indigenous children were taken from their families by the government and placed in distant boarding schools, forced to assimilate into the dominant white, Euro-Canadian culture. Sixty percent of these boarding schools were run by the Catholic Church.

