No institution has infinite resources or attention. We the people collectively control our federal government, so a fundamental question for all of us is what should the federal government prioritize?

Our first priority should be restoring fiscal sanity to our federal government, which has had a budget deficit for 20 consecutive years. It's now more than a trillion dollars annually, and national debt now exceeds $30 trillion.

Martin L. Buchanan is a software developer and writer who lives in Laramie. Contact him at MartinLBuhanan@gmail.com.

