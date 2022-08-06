No institution has infinite resources or attention. We the people collectively control our federal government, so a fundamental question for all of us is what should the federal government prioritize?
Our first priority should be restoring fiscal sanity to our federal government, which has had a budget deficit for 20 consecutive years. It's now more than a trillion dollars annually, and national debt now exceeds $30 trillion.
Our federal government is headed for a future sovereign default on its present course, which would crash the world economy as well as ours, and probably make our currency worthless.
A strong federal Balanced Budget Amendment to our Constitution is imperative, even if we need to call a convention of states to adopt that amendment and perhaps others limiting federal power.
Ending federal deficit spending will require eliminating entire cabinet departments and program areas, and probably require federal tax increases as well. For example, we can and should abolish the federal Department of Education and federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Our second priority involves international cooperation, but does not require action by other countries for us to do our part.
Our global environment is in deep trouble. Human-caused global warming is real, verified by science and doing major damage. We need a rapid worldwide transition to carbon-neutral energy while maintaining needed fossil fuel outputs to power that transition.
The best way to drive that transition is to phase in a national border-adjusted carbon tax on non-sequestered emissions of greenhouse gasses while phasing out credits and subsidies for renewable energy. This transition will take decades and will make many things more expensive.
Governments should stop promising to raise standards of living; it is more likely that average standards of living will drop during this transition.
Ranking with global warming as an environmental risk is loss of habitat and biodiversity, with a million species of plants and animals at risk of extinction and two thirds of land and marine wild life lost worldwide in the last 50 years.
To preserve and protect the other life that we depend on, we should adopt E.O. Wilson's "Half the Earth" proposal, that half of the planet's lands and waters be dedicated to the other species on our planet, leaving half for humans.
Protecting Earth's web of life also requires controls on substances that enter our shared air and water, such as the microplastics that have spread from us to the ends of the Earth and now found in Antarctic penguins.
Our third priority should be resolving the growing world war between the relatively free and self-governing peoples of the free world and the nuclear-armed dictatorships of Russia and China.
We are correctly standing with Ukraine and NATO in Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression. The Russian threat will only end when Russia is completely defeated, Putin is eliminated and the Russian people again choose freedom and democracy rather than dictatorship.
While we are not yet at war with Xi Jinping's dictatorship in China, the Chinese threat is greater in the long run because China's large population, strong economy, technological capabilities and growing nuclear arsenal make China the one country that could plausibly defeat the USA and occupy a defeated USA in the future, especially if cooperating with Russia.
There is no more peace dividend from the end of the Cold War. We are in a new era of war. We must rearm, increase our military-industrial capabilities, revive civil defense programs for our population and adopt measures to deter a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.
Our fourth priority, at all levels of government, is what scholars call "state capacity," that government is competent and successful at carrying out its legitimate purposes with reasonable costs. This column deliberately omits any discussion of which things are legitimate for governments to do and what liberties should not be infringed by governments.
State capacity includes a stable currency; a tax system simple enough to understand and enforced with sufficient audits; enough pay and benefits for government employees that we retain good people without overpaying them; secure borders; and a criminal justice system that punishes and deters crime.
State capacity is fact-based and without drama. We should have election and voting systems that are secure, traceable and accessible to all voters. The Social Security Administration and the Internal Revenue Service should actually answer their phones again. Governments should be able to build and operate needed computer systems without relying on private contractors.
These recommended federal government priorities are not what politicians usually talk about. There is no mention here of promoting economic development, education, health care or social welfare.
If these priorities really become priorities, we will spend more on protecting our environment, national defense and state capacity while eliminating or greatly reducing federal spending on many other things so that our country does not incur further debt.