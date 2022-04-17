The Laramie City Council will have the third reading of Ordinance 2044 on Tuesday. It is important that city residents fully understand the consequences of the ordinance to people owning property in zoning areas LR and R1.
These areas are designated for single-family residences, which is much of the housing in Laramie. One needs to understand the history of these two zoning areas to understand the magnitude of the negative impact this ordinance will have on the property owners who expect the character of their residential area to not only be maintained, but be enforced by the city.
This expectation is supported by the Laramie Municipal Code, which states, “The city will protect the scale and character of existing residential neighborhoods and community character.”
The original zoning of LR1 had the following dimensional requirements:
Lot sizes were to be a minimum of 9,000 square feet.
Minimum lot width was 80 feet.
The front setback was 45 feet.
The side setbacks were a minimum of 10 feet on one side of a property and 15 feet on the other.
The maximum height of a living structure was 28 feet.
Years later, probably in the early 2000s, the minimum lot size was reduced to 7,000 square feet, along with:
The lot width was reduced to 60 feet.
The front setback was reduced to 25 feet.
Side setbacks were reduced to 5 feet and rear setback was 10 feet.
Allowed height of a structure was increased to 40 feet.
Ordinance 2044, which is up for a final reading Tuesday, sets the minimum lot size in LR to 5,000 square feet and reduces the lot width to 30 feet. The front setback is reduced from 25 feet to 10, and side setbacks remain at 5 feet. The allowed height of a structure remains at 40 feet.
Similar changes in the ordinance apply to R1 zoning.
The dimensional requirements were reduced at a time unknown to me, but they were ratio-wise equivalent to the LR changes. The current dimensions for an R1 lot are:
Minimum lot size 5,000 square feet.
Minimum lot width 30 feet.
Front setback is 20 feet and side setbacks 5 feet.
Allowed height of a structure is 40 feet.
The changes in Ordinance 2044 are for a minimum lot size of 4,000 square feet, along with:
Minimum lot width of 30 feet.
Front setback of 10 feet and he side setbacks unchanged at 5 feet.
The height of the main structure remains at 40 feet.
These changes in the character of existing residential areas allow structures to be modified to fit into the new dimensional requirements. As an example, in the LR zone, a property owner could extend an existing house up to 10 feet from the sidewalk in front of the house.
Both LR and R1 lots allow accessory buildings. The new definition for an accessory building (the language from the current ordinance, which is stricken, is parenthetically indicated and in bolt print): “Dwelling accessory means living quarters (provided for the sole use of persons and their families) within a single-family zoned property [LR, R1, RR] that can be attached or detached from the principal structure.”
It is important to note that the changing of “sole use of persons and their families” to “within a single-family property” indicates that the accessory structure can house non-family.
It is noteworthy that the maximum size for a detached accessory building is 600 square feet. The new ordinance states that an approved accessory dwelling unit can have separate utility meters.
Ordinance 2044 addresses LR, R1 and RR zoning. Ordinance 2036 sets new criteria for R2, R2M and R3. This was passed in January and, just as 2044 does, drastically reduces minimum lot sizes, widths and setbacks.
The lot sizes for R2 and R2M went from 6,000 square feet to 2,500. For R2, the minimum lot width from 60 to 20 feet. R3 zoning minimum lot size went from 6,000 to 2,000 square feet.
Why are these changes being made?
In 2007, the City Council adopted the Laramie Planning Comprehensive Plan, which has led the way — among other powers — to building codes and regulations that allow for flexibility. Since the adoption of the plan, the city is systematically doing away with the concept of distinctly zoned residential areas.
It is fair to assume that few residents are aware of how city government is altering the character of not only residential areas, but of Laramie as a city.
For this reason the council should defeat Ordinance 2044, then council-sponsored meetings with the public could be held to discuss ways to address housing solutions that do not destroy the character of traditionally zoned residential areas.
These meetings should be multiple and held in large venues such as auditoriums and large meeting rooms. Such a procedure was done when the city government wanted to establish the Cirrus Sky Industrial Park.
City officials will probably point out that they followed the law by providing public hearings, but the point is that the effort to engage the community about major issues is so minimal the public in general is almost completely uninformed.
Even with online availability to access information about city codes and activities, obtaining information in this way not only requires an extreme effort even for people who are very familiar with using the internet, but it is not interactive communication.