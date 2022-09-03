“There’s bad apples in whatever way you want to group people – doesn’t matter if it’s religion, political or social. The big mistake is generalizing.”
— Charles de Lint
Many years ago when I was 14, I attended an early morning, age-based Sunday school class. After the class was completed, one of my friends told me to follow him to our church’s kitchen.
When we got to the kitchen, I saw large wooden boxes filled with bottled soda. Both of us were curious about the church activity that would require so many cases of soda.
I told another one of my friends, Greg, to follow me to the kitchen. Like myself, Greg didn’t know anything about the purpose behind such a large stash of soda. My father was ready to drive me back home, so we didn’t have time to further investigate.
Just a few hours later while relaxing on a beautiful Sunday afternoon, I received a telephone call from Greg. He told me that a woman from our congregation, who I shall refer to as Karen, had just called him and asked if he was aware of anyone who knew about the soda. He gave her my name and was calling to warn me that she would likely be contacting me. I thanked Greg for keeping me in the loop.
Since we had never been introduced, all I knew about Karen was that she was married, had a baby girl and appeared to be in her mid-20s. A few minutes after my telephone conversation with Greg ended, I received a phone call from Karen.
Karen asked if I knew about the same soda that I had seen earlier in the day. Karen said that the soda was for a young women’s activity that was scheduled for later in the month. I told her that I was aware of the soda and its location.
In a very hostile tone and volume, Karen then asked why I stole the soda. I told her that I had not even touched so much as one of the bottles.
Thereafter, Karen then told me in no uncertain terms that I was both a thief and a liar. She made it very clear that people the likes of myself didn’t belong at church. I was taken aback by her anger and venom she was spewing at me.
Having already acquired a bit of an attorney’s mind, I did my best to explain to Karen that I had neither the time nor the opportunity to steal the soda. I had many alibis for the time that I was at church that morning, and my parents would corroborate that I was at home with them after the church services ended.
Also, I was too young to drive, so how did she believe I transported the soda?
My telephone conversation with Karen lasted far too long. After it ended, my father asked me what Karen wanted. I told him that she thought that I had stolen some soda from the church. Dad knew I had not stolen any soda and questioned the authority that Karen even had to investigate the theft.
Karen remained within the congregation my family attended for about another two years. However, my telephone conversation was the first and last time I ever communicated with her.
As my Savior commands, I forgave her trespasses against me and decided that the likes of Karen was not going to dissuade me from worshipping Jesus Christ.
About 25 years later, I was having lunch with one of my old high school friends who I shall call Ralph. We were discussing some of the crazy things that we did in high school. I was taken aback when Ralph confessed that he took the soda from our church building. Ralph is two years older, and at the time had a driver’s license and a car to transport the soda.
I told Ralph about Karen accusing me of taking the soda. Ralph told me that he confessed and returned the soda within just a few hours after my phone call with Karen.
I admit that my blood began to boil as I reflected upon the fact that Karen regularly saw me at church after our telephone conversation and did not have the common decency to apologize for her baseless accusations. For my own salvation, I needed to — and ultimately did — forgive her for yet another trespass.
Please know that the vast majority of those who I have met and interacted with while participating in church activities are good and productive Christian contenders who sincerely want to make our world a better place within which to live.
There does exist, however, a very small minority of dysfunctional, insincere and unproductive pretenders in all good organizations. Do not allow them to dissuade you from pursuing the righteous desires of your heart.