On June 24, with national unity already scarce, the Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson, decisively overruling Roe v. Wade, eliminating federally mandated access to abortion that had stood for 49 years.

The court’s decision is clear. Our Constitution does not mention abortion, abortion was generally illegal before Roe, and government powers to legislate certainly encompass protecting human life. When Roe was decided, I was astonished, thinking that decision wrong then and wrong now, and consider it reasonable that the court overturned it. The Supreme Court has overturned prior rulings more than two hundred times. For example, Brown overturned Plessy, which had legitimized segregation.

Martin L. Buchanan is a software developer and writer who lives in Laramie. Contact him at MartinLBuhanan@gmail.com.

