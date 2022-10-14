...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 419, 420, 427, 428, 429, AND 432...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT
this evening.
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
On June 24, with national unity already scarce, the Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson, decisively overruling Roe v. Wade, eliminating federally mandated access to abortion that had stood for 49 years.
The court’s decision is clear. Our Constitution does not mention abortion, abortion was generally illegal before Roe, and government powers to legislate certainly encompass protecting human life. When Roe was decided, I was astonished, thinking that decision wrong then and wrong now, and consider it reasonable that the court overturned it. The Supreme Court has overturned prior rulings more than two hundred times. For example, Brown overturned Plessy, which had legitimized segregation.
Per Dobbs, “the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.” As We the People of each state decide the abortion issue, it is helpful if we accept the moral seriousness of those with other views.
The pro-life case for banning abortion is straightforward. Each person is a distinct human being from conception. More than 63 million unborn children have been killed in the United States since Roe and 1.5 billion unborn children worldwide. More than half of those killed are girls, and abortion targeting girls is common in some countries, making it questionable to consider abortion a feminist action. In the United States last year we aborted nearly a million unborn children, a fifth of pregnancies. Given these numbers, considering abortion a holocaust of the unborn is not exaggerating.
Many discussions of abortion use the gestational age of the unborn child which is two weeks greater than the actual age since conception. All ages in this column are weeks since conception.
There is just as strong a case for keeping most abortions legal, with just as strong a moral basis. Human beings have human rights based on their human brains. For example, we routinely harvest donor organs from humans whose hearts are still beating, but who have permanently lost brain function. An unborn child does not develop synapses until 15 weeks, and does not develop a human level of brain function until sometime after the child is viable outside the womb, which can now be as early as 19 weeks, but is more typically 22 weeks. Full-term birth is at 38 weeks.
Keeping abortion legal in the first 18 weeks is consistent with the human brain concept of human rights and consistent with not aborting children who are viable outside the womb. More than three fourths of abortions are in the first 8 weeks and more than half of abortions are medication abortions, often self-administered by pregnant women.
One out of 90 abortions is a late abortion, at more than 18 weeks. Those rare late abortions often have tragic reasons. For example, anencephaly, in which an unborn child has no brain, is often not detected until later in pregnancy. Pregnant women can have life-threatening complications, such as preeclampsia, requiring early delivery if viable or a late abortion if not.
Complications in pregnancy are not theoretical. A personal acquaintance was denied an abortion in the mid-1960s, after she contracted rubella (German measles) at the wrong time during pregnancy, when it was already well known that rubella caused disastrous birth defects. She and her husband spent the rest of their lives caring for their son, born with such severe mental retardation that he has never been able to speak. He has required continuous lifetime care, costing his parents and governments several million dollars.
Abortion is not inherently partisan, but there is a clear distinction between states with Democratic legislatures, where abortion is generally legal, and those with Republican legislatures. Among Republican states, Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, and Wyoming now ban almost all abortions. Georgia, Idaho, Ohio, South Carolina, and Texas ban abortion at 4 weeks. Arizona and Florida ban abortion at 13 weeks.
Legal challenges have suspended enforcement in some states, including Wyoming, but the outlook is grim for abortion access. A ray of hope was the vote in Kansas on August 2nd, where voters in that Republican state kept abortion legal by 59% to 41%.
Contemplate the lack of nuance and compromise by Republicans in power, who forced a raped 10-year old girl to go to another state to get an abortion, who empowered citizen vigilantes in Texas to enforce abortion laws, who have endangered the lives of numerous women, and who sent a teenager to prison for four years because she had a miscarriage. Some Republicans seem more interested in invading women’s bedrooms to prevent medication abortions than in challenging insurrection and treason in their own party.
Compromise on the abortion issue is far away but still possible. For example, it is reasonable to avoid government funding of abortions, given how deeply offensive abortion is to many Americans. Oversight of abortions late in pregnancy, if that does not prevent lifesaving medical care, may also be reasonable.
To reclaim access to abortion in Wyoming now takes political action, to support those political parties and legislators that support abortion access, to possibly use the initiative process, and to continue the battle in the courts.
Who do you trust more on the abortion issue? I trust women and doctors far more than I trust Republican legislators.