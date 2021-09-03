I remember a very important man. He was a genius at fund raising, people loved him and often sought his advice. Then, something terrible happened.
He retired.
It wasn’t a financial disaster, but it was a storm that ravaged his self-esteem. So, to recover his former sense of worth he rented an office and went to it each and every day. Max, as I’ll call him, taught me much about the meaning of work. It’s about more meaning than earning money.
My father taught me the same lesson. When he had to retire for health reasons, he became a committed volunteer. As a former officer in the infantry, he found a way to enact his worth by teaching close-order drill to displaced Chicago school boys.
Viktor Frankl, the famous therapist, spent much of his days in concentration camp, but he could look past the barbed wire and remember that he had a purpose beyond his suffering and despair. With memory alone, he stayed alive and helped others do the same.
Finally, after the war, Frankl went back to work and wrote “Man’s Search for Meaning.”
So, this is Labor Day in a society that puts great value on results. What can we produce becomes the meaning of our lives. But this also is Labor Day in a world that brings less prosperity than money can buy.
For those who’ve caught COVID and those who are terrified of it, the world is turned up-side-down. Instead of finding our meaning in labor or the coinage of what we can buy, we have to find our meaning in patience, solitude, finding communities of hope.
Right beside the realities of sickness comes COVID’s twin — uncertainty. The arbitrariness of this disease strikes at the heart of our notions of progress. If we do things right, we’re supposed to succeed. But COVID undermines that.
It helps to notice our dismal mindset, but also to look at the hope religion brings. Whether it was the armies of Rome or the horrors of Hitler, the deaths of the Black Plague or the perils of polio, religion has offered ways to hold on to hope — the deep belief that God is on the side of humankind.
One timeless practice is Sabbath-keeping. It is a commandment to enact the larger pattern of life. As profound Jewish poet Marcia Falk wrote:
Three generations back,
My family had only to light a candle,
And the world parted.
Today, Friday afternoon,
I disconnect clocks and phones.
When night fills my house with passages,
I begin saving my life.
Why is meaning more important than our labor? Ecclesiastes knew this when he wrote, “To everything, there is a season and a time for every purpose under heaven.”
Jesus taught this when he bid us consider the “birds of the air” and the “lilies of the field,” And, as practitioners of meditation remind us, we can find calm in the midst of the storm.
So what can we do on Labor Day when there’s no vacation from fighting COVID?
We can listen to those who live beyond defeat. As Dr. Palmer says, “It’s important to recognize that mental well-being is as important as physical well-being and that the two are interlinked. …. Research shows that having a strong sense of purpose helps you to live longer compared to people who don’t.”
Reclaiming connections, celebrating family, volunteering, prayer and random acts of kindness can help us find meaning again.