What do you do in a one-horse town when the horse dies? In hundreds of towns around the United States the financial mainstay is a coal-burning power plant that is doomed by carbon policy.
Look for a new horse, but choose carefully.
“Energy transition” is often taken to mean replacing fossil fuels with wind and solar. But where a coal plant provides the jobs and tax revenue, local people should think carefully about whether that transition actually works for them.
Solar provides lots of jobs, but in places like Xinjiang, China, and Gumi, South Korea, where the panels are made. A lot of wind equipment is made in the United States, but not at a wind farm; the turbines are simply assembled there.
A wind or solar farm is like a mine-mouth coal plant — you put the generator where the resource is. That isn’t in town. The places where large-scale wind and solar generators are installed are out in the wide open spaces, not where the coal plant was.
And wind and solar can’t re-use the key assets of an old coal plant like a highly skilled workforce and the site infrastructure.
Those sites have transmission already. New transmission faces public opposition and regulatory barriers, problems that are major factors blocking a cleaner electric system. Transmission already built is a valuable asset. Why not make the best use of what we already have?
So what should this new “horse” look like that’s to be located at the old site? Fossil gas is a possibility, but it isn’t going to last very long if we get to a zero-carbon economy. Gas generation produces about 60% as much climate-change gases as coal.
The better answer is a nuclear reactor or a cluster of small reactors, sized to mimic the output of the old coal plant. Small reactors are easier to build, and their safety systems are simpler. Reactors provide jobs and a tax base, and because they run 24/7, they will make better use of already built transmission. They are quiet, they don’t need mile-long trains rumbling through town to deliver the fuel and they have no air impact.
And while today’s nuclear reactors produce only electricity, many of the new designs can provide high-quality steam to nearby industries. Just the way mill towns grew up 150 years ago around water resources, future industries may cluster around nuclear plants.
There is another reason to want one of these new plants. The new designs are capable of working on their own, even if there is a wider grid shutdown. That means islands of reliable electricity if shortages, driven by over-reliance on intermittent solar and wind, spread beyond California.
In the race to site and construct carbon-free generating facilities, places with old coal plants have a leg up. As we strive to cut carbon dioxide emissions, a spot that is already on the grid, with access to cooling water, and with a skilled workforce is a substantial asset. Getting the clean energy we will need from new nuclear reactors will sidestep the problems of transmission and reduce the threat to the endangered desert tortoise and the sage grouse. It will avoid the opposition of people in pristine rural environments who want to preserve them and will provide a center of jobs and tax payments that justifies the continued existence of whole towns.
Power plant sites haven’t been in high demand because electricity consumption recently has been mostly flat, a result of improved efficiency and continued de-industrialization of the economy. But if we decarbonize, that will mean electrifying nearly all the cars and trucks, all the home heating and all the factories that now use fossil gas or coal. The size of the electric system will have to double or triple by mid-century.
That’s going to make old coal sites look very attractive. The horse is gone; put something better in the same stable.